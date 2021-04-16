Donald Trump attends Hawaiian-themed party hosted by longtime donor, supporters say misses him





Former President Donald Trump attended a Hawaiian-themed Luau party Thursday April 15 hosted by longtime donor Dr. Peter Lamelas in Mar-a-Lago and was joined by his second son Eric Trump and wife Lara . The Republican leader, in a blue suit with a blue and white diagonal striped tie, was seen laughing in the company of a man named Joe Korff and his wife Mary. Curetivity, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that fights pediatric cancer, is the beneficiary of the events. The former president’s reactions were rushed from his supporters, with some saying he missed him. Some have also called him “our AMAZING president”.

The Daily Mail obtained photos from the party showing attendees sporting Hawaiian leis while yellow umbrellas were used to resemble palm palapas. According to the nonprofit website, it has raised $ 25 million at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which ranks us among the hospital’s largest non-corporate fundraising partners. The Mail also said many guests at the party venue were seen without masks amid the pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLES

Will Donald Trump recover his social media accounts? Former POTUS uses Facebook, calls Twitter ‘boring’

Melania finds it ‘hard not to show her emotions’ after realizing Trump ‘is not good for her’: expert

Trump socializes with GOP leaders and supporters

Lamelas, who is an emergency room doctor and founded the MD Now Urgent Care clinic chain in the Sunshine State where Trump has been staying since leaving his presidency. He’s set to host another fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago on April 24 that will also welcome Trump and other high-profile Republican leaders like Reps. Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, according to a Colorado Times Recorder report.

Thursday’s event was expensive, with each couple being forced to pay the exorbitant sum of $ 5,000 and VIP couples $ 10,000, per an invitation received by the outlet.

Trump is currently socializing with many fellow Republicans and supporters in the media. Last week, South Carolina Senator Graham Lindsey, a Trump supporter, was seen playing golf with the former President of Trump International in West Palm Beach. The duo have been seen spending time together on the golf course on several occasions over the past few months.

Former President Donald Trump with his wife Melania (Getty Images)

Also last week, Fox News stars were seen visiting the Trumps Mar-a-Lago complex for a party hosted by a conservative nonprofit that Trumps chief of staff recently joined. Last week, Fox News stars were also seen descending on the resort town of Mar-a-Lago for a party hosted by a conservative nonprofit that was recently joined by Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff. from Trump’s White House.

Earlier this week, former first lady Melania Trump was seen making her second public appearance in a week when she joined her husband for a dinner at a private table in Mar-a-Lago. It was the seventh time since Trump left the White House in January that Melania has been seen in photos taken by guests and shared on social media.

Twitter reacts to Trump’s big parties

Trump recently attended a mega party in Mar-a-Lago last Saturday, April 10, where other high-profile Republicans were also in attendance. The event saw a broad reaction from the liberal camp. Bill Kristol, director of Defending Democracy Together, mocked the GOP, saying in a tweet, “He lost. He lied. He dishonored himself. Yet what are the big Republicans doing this weekend? to Mar-a-Lago to hug Donald Trumps. The Republican Party’s progress into degeneration appears to be fairly rapid. ”

He lost. He lied. He dishonored himself. Yet what are the big Republicans doing this weekend? They go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Donald Trump’s ring. The progress of the Republican parties in degeneration appears to be quite rapid. @ AccountableGOP.pic.twitter.com / 7kaZC4aruq

Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 9, 2021

Washington Post Editor-in-Chief Jim Rieger said: “The GOP is still Donald Trump’s party. The clearest proof of that: he’s still figuring out ways to pay Donald Trump’s money. .

“The GOP is still Donald Trump’s party. The clearest proof of that: it still finds ways to pay Donald Trump’s money. Https://t.co/kMVuQ7QiMW

JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) April 13, 2021

Journalist and author Vicky Ward said in a tweet: The Trump Show was privately revived on Saturday night at the former Presidents Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with Donald Trump giving a heavy speech on his grievances electoral campaign and with relatively little to say about the future of the party.

The Trump Show was revived privately on Saturday night at the former Presidents Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with Donald Trump giving a heavy speech on his election grievances and with relatively little to say about the future of the party. https://t.co/LCBhwvimpj

Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos