Finally, the United States sees the writing on the wall, leaves Afghanistan

US President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11 is laudable. He showed the courage to admit defeat. Instead of prolonging a war America cannot win, reducing the casualties and bringing the boys home makes sense. The United States had sent troops after the 9/11 attacks ever since their brain Osama bin Laden operated from there. It was a legitimate pursuit. Taliban leaders have been sent to pack their bags.

However, the Americans were once again duped by Pakistan. They failed to finish off the Taliban who regrouped with the help of the ISI. Even if it was clear that without slapping the Pakistani duplicity, the Taliban would be difficult to defeat, Americans poured in men and materiel, paying billions in cash to Pakistan for the use of their land and airspace for the transport of heavy war material and other supplies. . There could be no more self-defeating operation. Yet once bin Laden was killed in a Pakistani garrison, the Americans failed to even cut their losses and return home.

By that time, it was clear that the Taliban could not be uprooted from the countryside when the puppet regime only controlled Kabul and a few other urban centers. From 2001 to 2011, when Bin Laden was eliminated, Americans had spent an entire decade in Afghanistan without anyone in the State Department being confident enough to say that withdrawing troops would not result in the return of the Taliban.

Another decade later, in 2021, the United States finally seems resigned to this horrific outcome. Regardless of the claim that the civilian regime would continue to have an interest in the management of Afghanistan, once the Americans step down from power, the Taliban’s mandate will be carried out. Given the weakness of the civilian government, the way the Taliban continued to perpetrate acts of terrorist violence even as they spoke to the Americans, the writing is on the wall. Islamist terrorists and their spiritual soul mates, the ISI will once again torment Afghanistan and the small freedoms and freedoms that Afghan men and women have enjoyed since the US intervention two decades ago will disappear altogether.

Once again, the ISI would start planning jihadist attacks against India from Afghan soil. India may have done a lot of development work in Afghanistan over the past two decades, but barbaric Islamists will remain prisoners of the anti-Indian designs of the ISI.

Meanwhile, it is significant that after World War II, Americans rarely, if ever, succeeded in achieving the goal they set for themselves through armed interventions abroad. Their losses in West Asia are too recent to need iteration here. Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya and others, the history of US military participation in foreign conflicts is a long series of setbacks. The costs in human and material terms are so enormous that any honest assessment by an independent group would blame successive American administrations, Democratic and Republican, for pursuing a failed foreign policy. Playing the role of a global cop without achieving long-term goals has left America weak and bleeding.

While Americans played the role of the global policeman, its rivals focused on growing their economies and armies. As a result, you are witnessing a much more confident Russia, the successor state of the collapsed Soviet Union, under Putin, and Xi Jinpings China increasingly stepping on American toes. Confidence stemming from dramatically enhanced military and economic might found Putin messing up the US plot in Syria, intervening after Obama failed to keep up his threat to strike President Bashar Assad if he broke through. the “ red line, ” which he did when he used chemical weapons against US-backed rebels.

Today, a very brutal Assad firmly controls a war-ravaged Syria. It is not clear how long Americans hold out in Iraq, but the truth is the country is in disarray and, like Afghanistan, is waiting for the departure of foreign troops before breaking out into a sectarian conflict all over it. clean. Iran has a huge stake in Iraq and has played the spoiler for the Americans.

Even in Iran, the Chinese incursion dictates that the Americans will have to revive the nuclear deal Trump canceled unless they want Beijing and Russia to push the ayatollahs in Tehran to full steam ahead and build the nuclear bomb. Islamist. The growing threat that a resurgent Russia and a belligerent China pose to America is cause enough for the United States to concentrate its firepower, engage in rebuilding its economy, and consolidate its position as the premier military power. and economical.