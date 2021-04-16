Dendias taught Turkish diplomacy a hard lesson in joint statement

With a firm posture, a firm voice, exhuming confidence and very particular rhetoric, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias taught Turkish diplomacy a very hard lesson he is clearly not used to.

We don’t need to look far back to remember last week’s #sofagate incident between EU leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was almost speechless when she was not offered a seat alongside Erdoan and European Council President Charles Michel.

In fact, Michel was a stunned mule unable to utter a word in defense of his European counterpart.

Of course, Michel’s sheepish and cowardly reaction to the insult against von der Leyen was preceded by his clasped hands and bow in front of Erdoan, who appears to smirk behind the mask and patronize the unelected European leader.

Although the European Union continues to be gentle, weak and indecisive in the face of Turkey’s relentless violations of Greek and Cypriot territory, as well as direct threats of war, the confident Dendias visited yesterday in the lion’s den.

Dendias first met Erdoan for about an hour, then had a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avuolu, followed by a meeting of delegations and finally joint statements.

With avuolu regurgitating the usual Turkish talking points devoid of international law and reality, Dendias, with his palm outstretched when Turkish officials tried to prevent him from responding, pointed out the major contradictions his counterpart declared.

First Dendias pointed out that Turkey continues to violate international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Turkey is one of 15 countries in the world, in which many of the non-signatories are landlocked countries, not to sign and ratify UNCLOS as it recognizes the sovereign rights of Greece in the Aegean and Mediterranean eastern.

“Turkey has also violated our sovereign rights by flying over Greece 400 times,” Dendias said, adding “above Greek soil, Mevlt, above Greek soil.”

“There is no law that allows you to fly over foreign territory. I’m not talking about the sea, ”he added.

Dendias then addressed Turkey’s endless false claim that there is a Turkish minority in Greece.

“About the minority, we only say what the Treaty of Lausanne says, a treaty that Turkey has signed. That’s what the treaty says. Turkey might like it, it might not like it, but the Treaty of Lausanne is in force, and it will remain so, ”he said.

Turkeys haveMinistry of Foreign Affairs website claims that there is only a Muslim minority in Greece.

Article 2 of the Treaty of Lausanne, Part VI, as presented on the website of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, states:

Muslims established in the area east of the border line established in 1918 by the Treaty of Bucharest will be considered Muslim inhabitants of Western Thrace.

Dendias returned to the discussion of UNCLOS, and stressed that it is “part of the EU acquis” and that if Turkey really wants to join the EU as it has claimed in recent days, then it must recognize UNCLOS.

“The EU signed it. It is not only signed by the Member States, but also by the Union itself. If Turkey wants to become a member of the EU, you have to respect UNCLOS, ”he said.

Greece’s foreign minister then tackled migration, lambasting the migrant crisis sparked by Turkey in February and March last year.

“Regarding migration, I honestly believe that after the incidents of the last years, Turkey should not try to teach Greece anything about migration,” he said.

Last year Turkey created a migrant crisis by transporting tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to the Greek border with false information that they could now enter the European Union.

The lobbying campaign failed completely, forcing Turkey to drive illegal immigrants away from the border region as COVID-19 began to spread.

“We are ready, as you also said, to move on to a new chapter, but that includes the perception of what is wrong and what is right. I think storming our border was not the right thing to do, ”Dendias said.

“I would like to say that Greece is ready to move on to a positive program regarding our relations with Turkey,” he continued, adding: “This does not mean that Greece will change its long-standing policies, it does not mean not abandoning the EU acquis.

“Let me tell you that the Council of the EU is not a third party. Greece is a member of the EU, we are part of the Council and suggested that you join too! It is not a third party, ”he stressed.

“The Council of the EU is our family, the countries with which we live together. These are countries that share the same values ​​with us, countries that have a common vision for the future. A place that protects human rights ”, continued the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I still call it the best example of a country coexisting in the history of mankind,” Dendias said.

“Greece is proud to be part of the EU, proud of the rights established by the EU, we will continue to live according to them,” he said.

The Greek Foreign Minister then responded to avuolu’s requests to demilitarize the Greek islands.

“We have the army stationed on our islands because there is a threat,” he stressed. “We don’t want to spend money on the military for no reason.”

“Can anyone say that there is no threat of landing units near our islands?” Asked Dendias.

“If there is no such thing, please let us know,” he added.

“I hope our disagreement didn’t cause you to postpone our planned dinner because I’m so hungry,” Dendias concluded with a smirk.

Greek Minister for External Affairs @NikosDendias, earlier, during the joint press conference with Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara. part 2 pic.twitter.com/I8oNtGPfAT – (hethedukeoriginal) April 15, 2021

In fact, avuolu was so surprised by Dendias’ response that he could only mumble that the Greek Foreign Minister has withdrawn from a positive dialogue.

We do not agree on these issues, and despite the consensus we reached at our meeting, if you come here and blame Turkey, I will respond, ”he added.

Dendias responded right away, saying: I would be surprised if you expected me to be here in Ankara and not voice these concerns, as if nothing had happened in the Aegean Sea or the Eastern Mediterranean.

In short, Dendias responded to Turkey’s false claims with facts and international law, underlined the European values ​​that Turkey challenges despite having recently claimed to want to become a member of the EU, and underlined that Greece will not be intimidated by Turkey.

The Greek Foreign Minister also set the standards that the EU should follow in its relations with Turkey, rather than the submissive position which it also resigns itself to.

Again, this is all the less surprising given that the EU is run by people like Michel, who runs and hesitates in front of Erdoan.

