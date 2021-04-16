US climate change legislation aims to revitalize bilateral cooperation with India: The Tribune India





Washington, April 16 A group of 10 US senators have introduced comprehensive international climate change legislation that aims, among other things, to revitalize bilateral cooperation with India in this sector, ahead of next week’s Climate Leaders Summit convened by the House White. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of 40 world leaders invited by US President Joe Biden to the Leaders Climate Summit on April 22-23. Designed as a key step on the way to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November, the Climate Leaders’ Summit will highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action. Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate External Relations Committee, who introduced the United States Climate Leadership in Mitigating, Adapting, and Enhancing Technology Act of 2021 (US Climate Act) , along with nine of his fellow Democrats, said it represents the most comprehensive and foreign policy-focused climate change bill presented to Congress. Presenting a bold vision to ensure that the United States appropriately leads the global effort to address the climate crisis through a new set of climate foreign policy, climate finance and foreign aid programs and initiatives, and climate diplomacy, the legislation also guides climate commitments and strategies, and improves the integration of climate policy into all aspects of U.S. foreign affairs. Devoting a separate section to India, the 212-page legislation urges the Biden administration to take action to re-energize bilateral cooperation with India on research development and investment in clean energy technologies . Since the demand for energy in India will increase with the expansion of India’s economy and middle class, it is in the interests of U.S. national security and global security that United States supports India in growing India’s energy sector both environmentally and socially. responsible ways that mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and improve India’s climate security, says the legislation. India, the law says, has responded to its growing energy demand by becoming a world leader in renewable energy production. PTI







