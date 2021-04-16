Russian intelligence obtained data from Donald Trump’s campaign: the Biden administration





The Biden administration revealed on Thursday that a business associate of Trump campaign officials in 2016 provided campaign polling data to Russian intelligence services, the strongest evidence to date that Russian spies had penetrated the cogs Of the Trump campaign.

The revelation, made public in a Treasury Department document announcing new sanctions against Russia, for the first time established that the private meetings and communications between campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates and their business associate were a direct pipeline from the campaign to Russia. spies at a time when the Kremlin was engaged in a covert effort to sabotage the 2016 presidential election.

Previous government investigations have identified Trump aides ‘associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a Russian intelligence agent, and Manaforts’ decision to provide him with internal poll data was one of the mysteries that Special Advocate Robert Mueller, sought to elucidate during his two years. investigation into Russian electoral interference.

During the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence agencies with sensitive information about polls and campaign strategy, the Treasury Department said in a press release. Additionally, Kilimnik sought to promote the rhetoric that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

The Biden administration has provided no supporting evidence to back up the assessment that Russian intelligence services obtained poll data and campaign information. And the statement said nothing about why Manafort and Gates released poll data to Kilimnik, although previous government reports have indicated that Manafort believed information on Trump campaign strategy could be a valuable resource for future trade deals with oligarchs connected to the Kremlin.

Having the data from the poll would have given Russia a better understanding of the Trump campaign’s strategy, including where the campaign was concentrating resources at a time when the Russian government was leading its own efforts to undermine the adversary. by Donald Trump.

Gates said in a statement Thursday that the Treasury Department had provided no evidence to support his claim, adding that survey data periodically transmitted to Kilimnik under the direction of Paul Manaforts was simplistic and out of date, never in real time.

It came from both public and internal sources, Gates said. These weren’t massive filing cabinets full of demographics or in-depth research. These were headline numbers and contained no strategic plan.

The new sanctions against Russia are in response to election interference by the Kremlins, hacking efforts by US government agencies and companies, and other acts of aggression against the United States.

The sanctions make it extremely difficult for Kilimnik, who was indicted by the Justice Department in 2018 for obstructing justice, to engage in financial transactions that could involve the United States.

It is not known how long the US spy agencies withheld the finding on Kilimnik. Senior officials in the Trump administration, fearing Trump’s wrath, have repeatedly tried to hide from the public any information that appeared to show an affinity with Trump for Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin.

Kilimnik was a long-standing business partner during Manaforts time as a political consultant in Ukraine. In 2018, prosecutors in Muellers’ office announced that Kilimnik had ties to Russian intelligence and that Manafort had asked Gates to pass the voting and campaign information to Kilimnik.

The Senate Intelligence Committee went further last August in its bipartisan report which examined the links between the Trump campaign and Russia by calling Kilimnik a Russian intelligence officer.

The report contained several important redactions that appeared to be linked to Manafort and Kilimnik, but indicated that Manaforts’ willingness to share the information with him posed a serious counterintelligence threat.

The report called the Manafort-Kilimnik relationship the most direct link between senior Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence.

The Senate report depicted a stacked Trump campaign of businessmen and other advisers who had little government experience and presented attractive targets for foreign influence, creating notable vulnerabilities in counterintelligence.

A New York Times article published in 2017 said there had been extensive interaction between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence services in the year leading up to the election. FBI officials disputed the report, but the Senate report and the Treasury Department document confirm the articles’ findings.

The claim that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that sought to disrupt the 2016 election has long been both a topic of Kremlin discussion and a claim by Trump that foreign actors attempted to help his opponent, Hillary Clinton, rather than him.

Obsession with Ukraine’s supposed role in the election sparked a phone call with the Ukrainian president in 2019, which was at the heart of the first impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Manafort was integrated into the Trump campaign in March 2016, at a time when Trump had largely stitched up the Republican presidential nomination.

Manafort and his longtime associate Gates joined the Trump campaign after years of political consultation in Ukraine, where they met Kilimnik, a linguist trained by the Russian military.

The two met Kilimnik on several occasions after joining the campaign, and in June 2016, Manafort became the president of the Trump campaign.

Details of Manaforts’ relationship with Kilimnik came to light in 2018 as the government sued Manafort and accused Kilimnik of obstructing justice for trying to drag potential witnesses into the investigation.

Kilimnik never came to the United States to face charges. He is wanted by the FBI and the bureau is offering $ 250,000 for information that could lead to his arrest.

