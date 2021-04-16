Russell Kane: Why are working class people like Boris Johnson

The working class people I grew up with vote Conservatives, and the hip, middle class professionals I work with in London vote for Labor. Everything is topsy-turvy.

I wish it was the warm-up for one of those long observation gags that made Russell Kane one of the most successful comedians in the country. Unfortunately, this is nothing more than his brutally straightforward assessment of our political situation.

It has never seemed so strange to me that fashionable middle-class professionals want to vote for Labor. But what the once predominantly Labor working classes see in a scruffy, titled and narcissistic product of Eton, Oxford and various right-wing media outlets, with a litany of insulting and condescending assessments of man and woman woman working in her cuttings files is something that I always struggle with.

A poll recently gave Boris Johnson a 16 point advantage over Labor leader Keir Starmer among working class men. How? ‘Or’ What? Why?

They think they can identify with him. He makes mistakes. He’s kidding. Hes not PC. It didn’t bother what people like you and I think of him. He’s a character.





Work is just too dignified these days. A lot of people got the feeling with Jeremy Corbyn that he doesn’t really like them, doesn’t understand them, doesn’t want them to get along, doesn’t like the country. Keir Starmers struggled to fix all of this.

On two occasions he cites Margaret Thatcher as a political figure who has had a positive influence on his life. Her parents eventually bought their council house. He also claims Thatcher was the first world leader to properly put the environment on the map.

However, he will not join those friends from his childhood to vote for the Tories, nor will he vote for the Labor Party. He is a member of the Green Party, although one of his Perrier Award winning sketches was of two Green Party activists, completely naked, themselves working in a state of great excitement, then breaking up to separate the map and the l tin in the kitchen, rising to levels of virtue that allow them to reach orgasm without touching each other.

You have to be able to laugh at your own opinions. If you cannot tolerate your own position being challenged, it weakens you. Don’t cancel. I was never against having Nick Griffin Question time. Damn, bring it on. I knew what was going to happen. I mean, where is he now?

And Trump. I didn’t want it to be banned from coming here. I wanted to see him paraded down Regent Street, so the world could see what Britain thought of him.

Raised in what he repeatedly calls an Essex ghetto, he says he had no idea until he was 17 or 18 that there were people who lived different lives. I just assumed life for everyone was to grow up, smoke weed in the park, find a job in the nursing home, store, or construction site, and then wait to die. I had no idea that there was this other way where you could read a lot, learn a lot of things, do better than fancy kids, make more money.

We had two books in the house, my dad’s dive manual and my mom’s cookbook in the microwave. I was really brilliant in elementary school, always at the top of the class, but when I got to high school nothing. I understand the principle of global education, the idea that everyone should have a good education, but that is not what is happening.

When they get there, especially boys, it’s about survival, it’s about losing your virginity, trying drugs, and who can be harder. So my values ​​were reversed from education to social prowess.

It was after leaving school that Kane discovered the joy of books. I decided to read my exit from the ghetto. Once I realized it was a tool that could help you move forward, it was a happy accident and I used it. I had fallen with my dad and I was living with my nan, and I did A levels in the mail. I got the fastest A rating ever for registration.

Betty Boothroyd gave me my prize. Then I got to university and was the only one who got a first in my course.

I had known for a long time that he was funny, but I hadn’t quite realized until I met him how literate he is. I did Flaubert up to university level, but suddenly he quotes lesser-known Flaubert novels that I’ve never read.

We share the view that Madame Bovary is one of the greatest novels, if not the greatest of all time, although it somewhat exaggerates the immorality of the heroines by saying that she went out and hit the whole village. Two lovers, I remind him.

He is also a former winner of Celebrity mastermind, specialized subject The life and novels of Evelyn Waugh. I had two errors on Waugh, and one on general knowledge, what is German bread known as the farting devil? … Pumpernickel. He says it as if it was a terrible mistake not to have known.

I’m a bit like Evelyn Waugh in that he was upper middle class obsessed with aristocracy. I was obsessed with working class middle class people sitting on plush pink sofas in Soho, brainstorming.





Comedian Russell Kane performs at Latitude Festival 2019

– Credit: Photo by Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

A late developer on the book front, so too is his comedy, a career turning point that came almost by accident. I got a job as a copywriter at an advertising agency. I became one of the people on the plush sofas – and someone said I always make people laugh, so why not give comedy a try?

I didn’t know anything about the stand-up, but I checked out the Comedy Club, thought I might give it a try, booked a seat, and it all started from there.

There are, he says, two types of stand-up. Type A are The Good Writers, Frankie Boyle, Bill Hicks, Chris Rock, Jimmy Carr. They fabricate the jokes. You read them on one page and they are awesome.

Type B actors monetize their personality. They say things they would have said anyway, but into a microphone.

I am type B. I do not write anything. If I do a new show, I will book a 60 minute slot and come out with ten points. Maybe talk about my wife losing her temper if she gets bad service in restaurants. Or talk about embarrassing yourself while reading my own version of your diary, about fantasizing about having sex with Ann Widdecombe. (He did this when we were on the same TV show.)

If it works I save it for the next night, if not I throw it away or I adapt, then in a bizarre Darwinian way I find the ultimate way to tell these stories. Type A is jealous of Type B because we improvise and can do it fast. But the downside is that type B is forgotten.

Billy Connolly is Type B. He won’t be forgotten, I said.

Yeah, but it’s Billy Connolly. We can’t all be Billy Connolly.

As for his own idea of ​​a great night of comedy, One Hour by Stewart Lee, followed by one Hour by Tim Vine.

I’m asking if there are ever any topics or events that you just can’t try to be funny about.

Yes. We had one recently, the murder of Sarah Everards. I was getting a lot of messages saying this was my platform, hooking up with forward-thinking straight men, and doing the whole thing, not all men are sexual predators. But the comedy is sparkling, and you can’t put glitter on a murdered woman.

Seven days later, when people stopped being arrested, I walked out with a talk about what was wrong with sex education, but I never mentioned the case.

There is no quick fix to the issues raised, he suggests, but quotes a famous sound phrase from Tony Blair as the key: education, education, education.

It will not be sorted by manual and YouTube video. Education must begin in primary schools. But every time people have tried to get proper sex education, as soon as they get to this nursing home, the House of Lords, it’s blocked.

It’s like we believe that if we teach people about sex, they’ll all come out and do nothing but have sex. We’re talking about Henry VIII, but no one comes out of their heads to behead the fucking redheads.

My five year old always asks what’s that thing between your legs? Or where do babies come from? Primary school sex education should be compulsory, otherwise pornography is your first teacher, and if pornography is your first teacher, you are going to have a distorted view of women.

He also fears that the “all people are predators” approach will make matters worse. One of my favorite experiences involved a photo of a father with his young daughter and his soccer team. Young girls in shorts and waistcoats, dad there with them. When the photo has been shown to French, Spanish, Italian and German people, they see a picture of a dad with his daughter and his team.

“Here and in the United States we see a pedophile. We need to have a debate on how to protect women, but the rhetoric we can use might ignite it, but saying these things, even asking these questions, you risk being canceled.

I ask him if he considers himself a serious person who uses comedy to make serious remarks, or a funny person with a good brain who wants to make people laugh.

The second. If you ask me about heavy stuff, I’ll give you my opinion. But I am not a walker. In the end, I love to pace. I love being on stage, feeding my ego by people who look at me and think I’m awesome, and I make a living from it. You won’t get a lot of comedians giving you such an honest answer. But you can’t beat people by laughing.

Babies laugh before they speak, so that’s obviously a basic thing, and I love it. Let’s say people are having a bad time, they come to a show and they are bent laughing. When you laugh like that, you don’t care about anything else. It’s the best feeling in the world.

