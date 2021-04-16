Politics
In Nadia, which the BJP snatched in 2019, the TMCs have the key to the elections: it’s local, not national
Sujit Biswas, 46, with a TMC logo on his shirt, sits in his kirana store just off the crumbling national road that connects Kolkata to Siliguri on the outskirts of Santipur in Nadia. His perch is a point of view over the whole room who comes to shop in his store.
When three women arrive, he tells them about the April 17 elections and asks them if they are beneficiaries of state government programs. They nod their heads. Then he delivers his punchline. Do you think that all diets, all cycles, Rupashree (25,000 rupee marriage aid), Kanyashree (scholarships for girls), these programs will continue if Didi leaves? It is a state election.
Remember when you vote, says Biswas.
In Santipur, where the BJP took a massive lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC’s goal is clear: to bring the elections to local issues.
Biswass reasoning has its basis. In 2016, the Nadia district voted decisively for the TMC, with the party winning 12 of 17 seats. But in 2019, it was the BJP that won 11 seats in the Assembly, with the TMC reduced to six. Of these, the BJP swept the seat of Ranaghat Lok Sabha, winning seven of the assembly’s eight segments with impressive margins. In Santipur, which reports to Ranaghat, the BJP had nearly 35,000 votes in advance.
Given the force with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP officials campaigned statewide, highlighting the difference between national elections and assembly elections is key to TMC’s strategy. Said Biswas: In the national election, with Pulwama and Balakot and all these other factors, including Modi’s popularity, they took this region. But this is a state election, so local issues, local projects and local candidates matter.
The performance of Ranaghat MP from BJP, who is now the candidate for the BJP Assembly in Santipur, Jagannath Sarkar, is therefore one of the key areas of intervention of the TMC in Santipur. Biswas tells his audience, it’s up to you to compare. Has Sarkar been accessible during those two years? Did he take your phone calls? Will he be there when you need him? Ajoy Babu is someone who always lives and walks among us, always ready to help.
This is a reference to TMC candidate Ajoy Dey who won the constituency five times, four on a congressional ticket and once in the by-election after his stint at TMC. In what is symptomatic of the complicated nature of the statewide candidate selection, in 2016, on a TMC ticket, Dey lost to Congressional Arindam Bhattacharya, who also moved to TMC a year later, but has now joined the BJP. . Bhattacharya is now the BJP candidate for Jagatdal in northern 24 Parganas.
But a worker at Ranaghat’s BJP said the selection of candidates raised concerns, but their leads would hold. The people here are for the BJP and want the same government in the Center and in the State. There are problems with the candidates, yes, but we will not lose. In Krishnannagar North, for example, the BJP has given seat to Mukul Roy because he knows it is safe for us. In Santipur, the TMC candidate is strong, but it’s an election where people want poriborton, he said.
Modi’s strength for the BJP campaign is evident in Nabadwip, 30km away, a heritage town where Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was born and hosts a huge Rass festival on the banks of the Ganges, Govind Baidya is in the parish office of the BJPs river, sorting flags and posters.
Nabadwip has a three-term TMC MP, Pundarikshya Saha, who even Baidya is a good candidate. This is the only segment of the Assembly in Ranaghat, which the TMC led in 2019, with a narrow margin of around 4,000 votes.
The TMC candidate is good, and people like him, Baidya said, but they are not candidates at all. We are going everywhere to ask for votes on behalf of Narendra Modi. It is he who will bring the shilpa (industry) to Bengal. People are tired of cuts and corruption, they want jobs and development. Only Modiji can provide this. We are sure we will win by 20,000 votes, he said.
The Baidyas ideological moorings in the BJP are not very strong. Behind him in the BJP office are photographs of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, as well as cutouts of State President Dilip Ghosh who inaugurated the office ahead of the 2019 election.
Baidya himself worked for the TMC before 2019. I left because of the money reduction and the violence the TMC unleashed, he said. When asked who would be the chief minister if the BJP wins, his answer is the same. These are all respectable people, the ones on the wall, and our BJP leaders here. But my boss is Narendra Modi. Whoever he decides will be the chief minister and they will work with him, Baidya said.
