Campaign fundraising: Some Trump congressional backers see Q1 bargains





His strong fundraising overwhelms the roughly $ 192,000 he raised in the first three months of the year outside of the previous election cycle. And it underscores how much the Republican small donor base rewards loyalty to the former president. Other Republicans who sided with Trump said they raised large sums in the first three months of the year as the country grappled with the aftermath of a deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and the Trump’s second indictment. bringing in $ 3.2 million, a staggering sum for his first quarter of congressional fundraising.Other Republicans who opposed President Joe Biden’s certification of victory also reported major runs in the first quarter : Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri raised about $ 3 million, while Senator Ted Cruz of Texas raised $ 3.6 million from his campaign account. Cruz’s total fundraising, when adding affiliate committees, exceeded $ 5 million, according to his campaign.

Thursday is the deadline for congressional candidates to report to the Federal Election Commission their fundraising and spending activities for the 2022 cycle. Reports cover activity from January 1 to March 31.

A Justice Department investigation of Gaetz became public in late March, just at the end of the quarter. Federal investigators are examining whether Gaetz had a relationship with a woman who began when she was 17, according to people familiar with the investigation. The House ethics committee has also opened an investigation. Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

He started April with over $ 2.08 million in cash reserves.

Settlement support for Liz Cheney

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming – who faced the wrath of Tories as the highest-ranking House Republican to vote to impeach Trump in January – raised nearly $ 1.54 million in the first three month of the year, according to his documents.

It’s a record quarter of fundraising for the Republican Third Leadership in the House, but less than the amounts reported Thursday night by some of his senior colleagues backing Trump.

About 20% of Cheney’s money came from political action committees, including the Republican Jewish Coalition and PACs from companies associated with companies such as Pfizer, Comcast and Koch Industries, the industrial conglomerate led by billionaire Charles. Koch.

Individual donors to Cheney included former Florida governor and former presidential candidate Jeb Bush; his father, former vice president Dick Cheney; and Walmart heiress Christy Walton.

Documents filed Thursday also offered a glimpse into the race for early money as both sides brace for the costly mid-term battles in Congress.

First-year Democrats are building big war chests

Senator Raphael Warnock’s competition for a US Senate seat in Georgia was one of the most expensive Senate races in US history. And the Democrat has continued to raise funds at a rapid pace since winning the second round of the January special election. Warnock’s political operation raised $ 5.7 million in the first quarter – as he prepared to appear on the ballot again in 2022 to compete for a full six-term term, his team told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He entered in April with just over $ 5.6 million in cash reserves. Mark Kelly of Arizona, another freshman Democrat who will be on the ballot again in 2022, also reported a substantial money transfer. The former astronaut raised $ 4.4 million in his first three months in office and declared nearly $ 4.4 million in cash. Another Senate newcomer, California Democrat Alex Padilla, raised nearly $ 2.5 million in the first quarter and came in April with about $ 2.4 million in cash. on hand, shows its ranking. Padilla has been appointed to the vacant seat of Vice President Kamala Harris and has the potential to run for a full six-year term in 2022.





