Biden’s infrastructure plan with a national security twist, great news for 5G

Nothing upsets the priorities of a national government except a little international competition and a perceived threat in its place in the pecking order. During the Cold War, US presidents cited the Soviet Union when garnering support for the country’s space program, weapons production, and the new road system. President Biden built on this tradition in his recently announced national infrastructure plan, emphasizing the national security need to remain competitive with China.

To understand where Biden’s strongest commitment lies, it is therefore necessary to look at the areas of the American economy most threatened by Chinese advances. Of course, the president has other reasons for designating funds to improve school buildings, working conditions for the home care workforce and veterans hospitals and federal buildings. But the real meat of this plan is digital infrastructure and manufacturing finance which are designed to spur the country’s transition to 5G and preserve its global leadership in the tech space intended to transform the fundamentals of the economy and the way people live, learn and pursue. Hobbies.

Those who hold 5G stock or looking to invest in 5G should take note of the crucial coalescence of national security interests – which translates into political will – and economic and technological readiness. As Chinese President Xi Jinping commented that “time and momentum is on our side” 1, and some indeed say that Chinese 5G is five times faster than the limited experiments deployed by AT&T, Verizon and T Mobile 2, Biden’s imperative is to ensure that the United States pursues and preserves the economic and technological advantage.

Why is 5G of international strategic importance?

5G is the set of technologies that supports connectivity between devices, people and locations that is unprecedented in speed and low latency. It includes network slicing to ensure mission critical services such as autonomous driving or remote surgeries can operate without risk of disruption. It will empower advanced computing and support the Internet of Things through which billions of devices connect, communicate and automate many areas of life using artificial intelligence. 5G will enable billions of sensors to deliver vast expanses of data that machine learning techniques can process and leverage to achieve defined goals. Smart cities, smart agriculture, streamlined logistics, and fine-grained monitoring to minimize environmental damage are all achievable in a 5G-enabled world.

The story continues

It’s hard to predict the exact shape, pace, and scope of the 5G revolution. As carriers lead its deployment, it remains to be seen which industries or sectors will lead the implementation of its paradigm shift potential. What is becoming clear, however, is the vast economic potential of 5G. If 3G increases GDP by 15% and 4G by around 27% due to the introduction of apps, 5G could lead to GDP growth of 40% or more by 2030. to pivot and lead in the technological spaces created by 5G will hold enormous economic power. Biden’s digital infrastructure plan indicates his awareness of 5G’s role in US financial growth and influence, his ability to defend US alliances and security interests abroad, and daily life Americans.

What does Biden’s 5G plan promise?

Take the example of computer chips. The infrastructure plan promises a $ 300 billion investment in all facets of manufacturing, from medical supplies to clean energy or rural businesses. However, $ 50 billion, one-sixth of the total amount allocated to manufacturing, is to be spent on reducing the United States’ dependence on foreign semiconductor manufacturers. The idea is to bring the place of such a strategically important product home. The importance of this business has recently been highlighted by shortages in the semiconductor market, which has resulted in a reduction in the supply of computer chips. Prompted by a number of unforeseen events, including the reverse trend in demand for personal computers caused by Covid-19, which prompted millions of people to suddenly start working and studying from home, this halted manufacturing and providing a wide range of items from cars to cell phones to laptops.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the United States’ share of the global chip manufacturing market has grown from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.4 Wireless network providers need these chips for their services Ultrafast 5G and Biden’s plan shows he is aware of the strategy significance of these tiny power plants. In addition to funding for semiconductor manufacturing, the president has pledged $ 100 billion to give every American access to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband. The goal is 100% coverage across the country, as well as lower prices supported by increased transparency and competition between Internet service providers. Shocked by photos of children and adults logging into their online classes or working in fast food parking lots for lack of home internet service, the Plan recognizes the imperative to bring internet connectivity to rural Americans and urban.

While there is some disagreement over whether the private or public sector should lead the charge towards 5G, 5 the plan has in general been positively received by leaders in the tech industry. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, for example, said he supports raising corporate taxes to pay for the plan, acknowledging that the investment will benefit everyone.6 It could be right time to invest in 5G shares as a handset supplier, the semiconductor industry. , fiber optic cable providers and others will all be part of the big infrastructure push. No longer a question of “if”, 5G is now more a question of “where” and “when?”. And Biden’s response seems to be; in the USA and as soon as possible.

1 “Eat our lunch: Biden points the finger at China in its development push,” Ellen Knickmeyer and Lisa Mascaro, April 5, 2021. https://news.yahoo.com/eating-lunch-biden-points-china-042042313.html

2 “The Biden Infrastructure Team – The 5G Economy’s 40% GDP Increase,” Norman Anderson, December 17, 2020. https://www.forbes.com/sites/normananderson/2020/12/17/the-biden-infrastructure-teamthe-5g-economys-40- gdp-boost /? sh = 1bb84e5c4652

3 “Biden’s Infrastructure Team – The 5G Economy’s 40% GDP Increase,” Norman Anderson, December 17, 2020. https://www.forbes.com/sites/normananderson/2020/12/17/the-biden-infrastructure-teamthe-5g-economys-40- gdp-boost /? sh = 1bb84e5c4652

4 “Explainer: Hungry for more tokens in a tech-hungry world,” Michael Liedtke and Tom Kricher, April 1, 2021. https://news.yahoo.com/explainer-starving-more-chips-tech-184328031.html

5 “15 tech stocks that could benefit from Biden’s infrastructure plan,” Eric J. Savitz, April 5, 2021. https://www.barrons.com/articles/bidens-infrastructure-bill-takes-aim-at-the-tech-world-here-are-15-stocks-that could-benefit-51617403300? siteid = yhoof2 & yptr = yahoo

“Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Backs Corporate Tax Hike, Arguing Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Will Require ‘Concessions From All Over’,” Avery Hartmans, April 6, 2021. https://news.yahoo.com/jeff-bezos-says-amazon supports -204305579.html

The investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses of the Funds should be carefully considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risks. A loss of capital is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or a discount to the net asset value. The shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not at NAV) and are not redeemed individually by the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or expected underperformance unless that security is removed from the Index or required in an Index reconstitution. . A portfolio concentrated in a single sector or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The stock values ​​of information technology companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition. The Fund is considered undiversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks, including the risk of loss due to fluctuations in foreign currencies or political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to larger and more unpredictable price movements than large-cap stocks.

The possible applications of 5G technologies are only in the exploration stage, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not materialize in the near future.

The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF is the first ETF to focus on securities whose products and services are primarily related to the development of 5G network and communications technologies. To do this, the fund follows the BlueStar 5G communication index. The Fund attempts to invest all or substantially all of its assets in the securities that make up the index. “The BlueStar 5G Communications Index ™”, “BFIVG ™ Index” (collectively “5G Communications Index”), is the exclusive property and trademark of BlueStar Global Investors LLC d / b / a BlueStar Indexes® and has been licensed from ‘use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the 5G Communication Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC or BlueStar Indexes®, and BlueStar Global Investors, LLC and BlueStar Indexes® make no representation as to the advisability to negotiate such products. ). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

var axel = Math.random () + “” “”;

var a = axis * 10000000000000;

document.write (‘

‘);

Publicity

Learn more about Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.