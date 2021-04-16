State of villages in Sindh is deteriorating, PM Imran Khan says





PM Imran Khan addresses the audience at a Kamyab Jawan program event in Sukkur. Photo: Geo News screengrabPM Imran Khan announces package of Rs446bn for SindhPM urges Sindh to distribute checks among people

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented the condition of villages in Sindh, saying the condition of his villages was deteriorating over time.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Kamyab Jawan program in Soukkur where he said that instead of progressing over time, villages and rural areas in Sindh were in decline.

The prime minister said he had traveled all over Pakistan and had seen several areas where poverty was widespread. He added that in Sindh he had seen a lot of poverty.

The Prime Minister announced a 446 billion rupee development program for the people of Sindh, saying it had taken a lot of trouble to raise the funds for this program.

“It will take people a month to see the changes our funds are making for them on the ground,” he said.

The prime minister said he sees the people of every province, whether the PTI reigns there or not, as his own people. “We will focus our energies on relieving the oppressed,” he said. “I promise the people of Sindh that I will do everything in my power to change your lives,” he added.

PM calls on Sindh government to reconsider decision to cancel NOC on Bundle Island

The Prime Minister spoke of Bundle Island in detail, saying no one before had bothered to realize that development there would mean jobs for thousands of people.

He said that by developing Bundle Island, Pakistan could earn billions of dollars in income, provide jobs for the people of Sindh and gain foreign exchange reserves.

The prime minister said he was unhappy that even though the project was ready to go, the Sindh government revoked the no-objection certificate it had previously provided to the federal government to carry out development work there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government told the Sindh government that the profits from the island’s development would be transferred to Sindh.

He hoped the Sindh government would revise its decision and provide the government with the NOC to start working on the island, adding that this would increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves and strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

