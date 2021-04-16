Biden has vowed to stop taking over the land from the border wall. His DOJ still does.





I am … very, very disappointed with Joe Biden. I thought he was a man of his word but apparently he was breaking his word, Reynaldo Rey Anzaldua Cavazos, a family member whose land was taken, told POLITICO. He said there was no longer a wall and no land confiscation. We took him at his word and we want him to keep his word.

Despite Bidens’ promise to quickly reverse Trump’s immigration policies, he has yet to act so that many have not raised the refugee ceiling to overturn the ban on most migrants at the southern border. But fewer problems carry as much symbolic weight as the border wall. And his actions there threaten to further complicate his promise to offer a kinder, gentler immigration system where everyone is welcome.

They can have any excuse they want, but it’s really risky to watch what they’re doing right now, said one person who is consulting the White House on immigration policy and has become frustrated. That’s a lot of things Trump was doing.

Trump completed more than 400 miles of a wall along the southern border before stepping down, largely citing a declaration of emergency that allowed him to embezzle money from the Pentagon budget in 2019 and 2020 to pay for construction at four locations along Mexico. border. About 140 prominent estate cases that allow the federal government to acquire private land for public use remain active along the border in South Texas, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project, which represents a handful of families, including Cavazos.

Biden said in an interview a few months before the November election that he would not only build another wall, but end these prominent estate affairs as well.

“End. Stop. Done. Done. I’m not going to do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out. We’re not going to confiscate the land,” Biden told NPR in August.

But the Bidens administration has not pulled out of Trump’s court case to seize land for the wall. He even admitted that the wall could continue to be built or modified.

| Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Justice Department wrote last month in another eminent domain case that Bidens’ proclamation left open the possibility that some aspects of the project could take over.

For the moment, added the ministry, the secretary for Homeland Security has not shed light on the future of the border wall or the road project.

The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which said it was seeking to delay cases instead of terminating them because Bidens’ review was not complete.

The DOJ has requested an extension of the pending cases, including this one, in which the government had previously filed petitions for possession of southwest border land in light of President Bidens’ proclamation ending the emergency. national border at the southern border of the United States and ordering a review of all appropriate or redirected resources to build a southern border wall, a DOJ official said.

After Biden was sworn in, activists along the border sent a letter to him and his team, urging them to immediately dismiss all prominent domain cases. Some of these cases are still in the early stages, where ownership was under review. Other cases concern possible compensation for property already seized.

A customs and border protection spokesperson said CBP and the Army Corps of Engineers had suspended investigations, negotiations with landowners and similar real estate acquisition activities, in accordance with the president’s proclamation. But the spokesperson referred questions about the disputes to the DOJ.

The Cavazos, whose extended family arrived in the area over 200 years ago, have been fighting the federal government to try to keep the land that has belonged to their family since the 1950s. They have pushed back the Bush and Obama administrations and went to court to fend off attempts by the Trump administration to take over part of their 77-acre ranch across a prominent estate.

Trump’s Justice Department had made it clear in its documents that it was seeking land for the construction of a wall, noting that it would install, operate and maintain roads, fences, vehicle barriers, lighting security, cameras, sensors and related structures designed. to help secure the border between the United States and Mexico in the state of Texas. “

In February, the DOJ asked the judge to delay the decision, citing Biden’s proclamation. The hearing was suspended until this week, when South Texas District Court Judge Micaela Alvarez, appointed by Republican George W. Bush, granted the Justice Department’s request. The ruling meant, in practical terms, that the government had lawful possession of the Cavazos family land. And Roberto Lopez, community outreach coordinator for the Texas Civil Rights Project, said the title is now in the possession of the federal government.

They argue that because the administration has not said anything clearly or clearly that they can continue to do so, Lopez said.

Family members now expect the government to try to use their land to fill a void in the border wall. They claim it and accuse the president of having broken his promises.

I thought when he said more wall that we would have no more wall. But apparently not, another family member, Jose Alfredo Fred Cavazos, told POLITICO. He decided to turn around and do something to finish the wall, so we are very disappointed.

Last week, in response to a question about the wall, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said construction on the wall was on hold but the hiatus was taking place while agencies crafted a plan for the wall. president on the management of federal funds.

A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said federal agencies were continuing to develop a plan for submission to the president in the near future. The spokesperson noted that when Biden took office, funds had been diverted from military construction and other purposes suitable for the construction of the wall, and the construction of the wall was being contested in multiple lawsuits filed by groups alleging serious environmental and safety concerns.

The White House did not explain why the review was delayed beyond the 60-day deadline. At least 114 of the 140 cases have progressed in some way since March 21, when the 60-day schedule ended, according to the Texas Civil Rights Project.

We thought a lot of things were over when Biden arrived and it’s incredibly disheartening to hear today that they seem to be moving forward, said Jeffrey Glassberg, president of the North American Butterfly Association, which owns the land. near the Cavazos family and fought the border wall. They could stop him at any time.

Josh Gerstein contributed to this story.

