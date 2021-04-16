Russia continues to rally troops near Ukrainian border as Biden proposes summit with Putin

Moscow refuses dialogue with Ukraine to defuse tensions

Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was due to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on April 16 to discuss the massive build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian state borders.

The official visit comes just days after Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran announced that Russia would have 110,000 troops deployed near the country’s border by 20 April at the latest, less than a week after the visit to Russia. Ukrainian President in Istanbul for talks on the security situation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two presidents signed a 20-point declaration, which included calls to end the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, a former Ottoman dominion that is home to the Muslim Tatars, by the Russian Federation and the disoccupation of the Donbass. where Russian forces command, controls, supplies and combat elsewhere, has been waging a war since April 2014.

More than 14,000 people were killed during the war, the last fatal being on April 13, when Oleksiy Mamchiy, 40, of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade was killed near the town of Mayorsk in the region from Donetsk.

For weeks, Russia has amassed large land, air and sea forces towards Ukraine in southern Crimea, as well as in the east and north. An additional 35,000 military force is estimated in the occupied parts of the easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and 40,000 in the Crimean Peninsula.

Ukrainian military intelligence said air support for deployed troops was provided by around 350 aircraft and up to 250 helicopters. From the sea, a fleet of 40 warships, boats and two submarines provide additional support.

Turkey has further supported Kiev’s ambitions to join NATO, of which Ankara is a member. Ukraine produces engines for Bayraktar TB2 drones armed with Turkeys. Ukraine purchased 12 of the unmanned aviation vehicles in 2018 and is seeking to acquire up to 50 more.

Turkey firmly defends the unity and sovereignty of Ukraine, Erdogan said in Istanbul after talks. The current crisis in eastern Ukraine around the Donbass [sic] should be resolved [using] peaceful and diplomatic channels.

Open source media detectors have identified a new Russian military camp in Voronezh Oblast where Iskander ballistic missiles have been spotted. These missiles have an operational range of 500 kilometers.

There are indeed field hospitals, signaling units, electronic warfare, air defense, MTO combat services support units involved, tweeted Michael Koffman, senior researcher at the Center for New American Security, based. in Washington. This appears to be a coercive demonstration, but the chance that it was not remains significant. It is too early and too optimistic to assume that the situation will resolve itself.

After Zelenskyys’ visit to Istanbul, Russia on April 15 imposed a six-week suspension of tourist flights to Turkey, resulting in 533,200 cancellations of booked flights, the Russian Association of Tour Operators said.

Last year, 2.1 million Russians visited Turkey in addition to around 1 million Ukrainians, Ukraine Business News reported.

Meanwhile, the US military has reportedly canceled the deployment of two warships to the Black Sea, Turkish officials said, less than 24 hours after the Russian Navy announced it would hold live-fire exercises in the region. CNN also reported the news, citing an anonymous US Department of Defense official.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s borders.

In a phone call on April 13, Biden offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit to discuss the differences and asked his counterpart to ease tensions over Ukraine. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also called on Moscow to end its pattern of aggressive provocations.

U.S. media reported that as of April 15, Washington would impose additional sanctions on Russia and expel 10 diplomats for election interference and hacking the IT infrastructure of government agencies, institutions and more than 100 private companies.

An assessment by the US intelligence community concluded with a high degree of confidence that President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government have authorized and led an effort to influence the elections, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on an April 15 conference call that it was premature to talk about de-escalating tensions with Ukraine after the United States canceled sending ships from war in the Black Sea.

For now, the situation is quite tense, he said while adding that the impending sanctions would not facilitate a summit meeting between MM. Biden and Putin.

At the headquarters of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, the US mission said this week that Russia had failed to provide convincing information about the build-up of its troops.

To our knowledge, Ukraine has not taken any action that could be seen as eliciting such a response, the US mission to the OSCE said on April 14. We reiterate our call on Russia to explain the scope, composition and purpose of this activity.

Operation of the Joint Forces of Ukraine

And the Group of Seven Industrialized Countries (G-7), of which the United States is a part, said Russia’s large-scale troop movements, without prior notification, represented threatening and destabilizing activities.

Russia has reportedly avoided dialogue with Ukraine over troop concentration, Zelenskyys spokeswoman said earlier in the week.

The Kremlin, of course, has the request to speak to Vladimir Putin. We have not received a response to date and sincerely hope that this is not a denial of dialogue, said Iuliia Mendel, spokesperson for the president at The Associated Press. The request was sent on March 26 when four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a mortar attack in the east, she added.

Returning to OSCE headquarters, Russia refused to send a delegation to attend a special meeting which Ukraine called on April 11 to defuse tensions.

In a tweet, the US mission to the OSCE said: We regret that Russia did not take this opportunity to address concerns and reduce risks.

France and Germany, two countries which participated in the negotiation of two peace agreements to ease the war in the Donbass, also expressed their disappointment.

Russia has been a member of the OSCE since 1973.

Still, Ukrainian officials fear that Russia will renew a high-intensity war because the number of troops near the Ukrainian border is the highest since 2014, when Moscow seized Crimea and then invaded eastern Ukraine. .