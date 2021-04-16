Mahapanchayat farmers in Ongole April 19: Vadde





Protests will intensify against the ’s anti-farmer and anti-worker policies

A sustained campaign will be undertaken across the country to mobilize support from all sections of society, including farmers and workers, to protest the anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of the central government led by the BJP, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), State official Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said. As part of the campaign, a farmers’ Mahapanchayat will be organized on the grounds of the ABM College in Ongole on April 19 to lobby for, among other things, the repeal of the three agricultural laws, statutory support for the support price regime. minimum (MSP) and the deletion of the Electricity Bill (Amendment) aimed at phasing out subsidies. Bharatiya Kisan union spokesman Rakesh Tikiat, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Ashok Dhawle, and other farm leaders leading the agitation are said to prepare farmers, workers and others sections of the population to a prolonged struggle against the business-friendly economic policies of the BJP – led the NDA government, said the former agriculture minister. Similar Mahapanchayats are said to be organized in different parts of the country to pressure the Center to renounce suicidal economic policies, Sobhandreswara Rao said. The three farm laws will accentuate the fall of the Narendra Modi government, which is adamant about implementing them against the will of the farmers, he said, adding that nothing less than a repeal of the three farm laws is acceptable. Agricultural subsidy At a time when the United States and other developed countries are massively subsidizing the agricultural sector, he said, the NDA government is phasing out subsidies and removing safety cushions such as market intervention when prices of agricultural products fall. Agriculture will only be viable when the government implements the recommendations of the National Farmers Commission headed by renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, he said. Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to expand the movement by launching into different sections of society affected by the bad economic measures initiated by the NDA government, said Ravula Venkaiah, National Vice President of All India Kisan Sabha.

