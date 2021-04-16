Internet users criticize Imran Khan’s government for social media ban





From calling Pakistan the second North Korea to questioning the thought process of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, netizens have expressed frustration at the temporary, unprecedented internet ban. and unforeseen, imposed by the government amid the ongoing crisis and anti-French protests. According to the notification issued by the Pakistani Interior Ministry on April 16, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has been tasked with temporarily blocking access to social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (local time).

Although the Pakistani government did not mention the reason for the temporary ban, netizens as well as the media said it was linked to days of unrest in the country that affected businesses in major cities.

On April 15, the government also imposed a ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Pakistan’s interior ministry on Thursday declared the TLP a banned organization as protests continued in the country, killing at least two people. Despite the context, netizens criticized the Imran Khan government for its lack of planning and the way Pakistanis have to depend on VPN to access the internet. One of the internet users is also wondering: when will Pakistan be banned?

PAKISTAN MUST HAVE THE MOST INCOMPETENT GOVERNANCE I HAVE SEEN IN A GOOD TIME. Cannot fix the country, but will censor, block and ban all social media apps + half the internet.

Osama Naeem (@madebyon) April 16, 2021

Pakistan mein har cheez ka reply govt ka social media ban karna kyun hota hai? mein fazool mein roze mein ptcl ko gaaliyan de rahi hoon ajeeb bhai

lizaaaaa (@whatalizax) April 16, 2021

jaldi says social media ban kar detay hain protest nai hoga … government of pakistan k thought process pay qurban jaon

ranterrr ???????? (@ ranter420) April 16, 2021

Hahaha PAKISTAN can’t even be trending anything about Ban.

I tweet via VPN.

HowdyKarachi_ ???? (@AxpheyKahn) April 16, 2021

why did you install VPN? ??????????????????????? Sir i live in islamic republic of pakistan Inka jab mood ho ban kar detay social media

regina filangee (@yourm_o_m) April 16, 2021

Let’s talk about the days of the Stone Age! The world is developing new technologies and we in Pakistan are banning the current platforms. Why not just ban people from living? pic.twitter.com/7ogmXXkIVo

Abdullah Cheema (BAB_cheema) April 16, 2021

Pakistan must ban stones

The Deceased (@GireeshMandhale) April 16, 2021

#BREAKING: Pakistan bans social media nationwide from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reason given to justify the ban. Whatsapp, YouTube, Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, Facebook have been closed among other platforms. Telecom operators say no fixed schedule is given to restore data. pic.twitter.com/iFK3BSK2kl

Jarrar Haider (@ JarrarHaider_09) April 16, 2021 Pak government banned TLP leader

The strong anti-French sentiment has been simmering in Pakistani countries for several months now and has also been fueled by French President Emmanuel Macrons’ support for French Weekly magazines on the right to repost the cartoons that portray Prophet Mohammad whom Pakistanis consider blasphemous. The French embassy has warned citizens after the Pakistani government banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 14, whose leader Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador .

According to reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after claiming anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets of the country. Several videos appeared on social media and some of them showed protesters beating and dragging police as well as pedestrians. According to Dawn’s report, at least two police officers died in the clashes which saw water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets used by law enforcement to control the crowd. According to some sources, Islamabad was immobilized by TLP supporters in November 2020 while demonstrating against the French government.

Image credits: AP / Twitter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos