



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rented out his country house in Thame, a house that includes a swimming pool and tennis court. It might not be as big as Checkers, but the Boris Johnson chalet is available to hire for those who want to follow in the Prime Minister’s footsteps or just enjoy the Oxfordshire countryside. Strutt & Parker are looking for 4250 CFM for The Old Farm House, Grade II listed, situated at the end of a single track in North Weston, a short drive from Thame, Oxfordshire. The property spans 2,659 square feet over two floors, with a spacious living room, kitchen and dining room, dining room and family room on the ground floor and four double bedrooms upstairs, plus a magnificent bathroom. separate garden. The rooms are not furnished but have many charming details, such as beautiful fireplaces and exposed beams. The nudity of the presentation of the House is clearly no accident and, to be honest, it says absolutely nothing about the Right Honorable Leader. The only hint of personality probably lies in the choice of true blue tiles for the bathroom, although we can’t pretend we didn’t feel a little uncomfortable facing the room Boris must have had. undergo his ablutions countless times … The well-maintained grounds of the old farmhouse, which is maintained by the PM, includes a swimming pool and tennis court. That said, the garden clearly needs a bit of tidying up, as you can see above, but the main lawns and borders look in decent order. Best of all, the old farmhouse enjoys spectacular countryside views. The property is available for rent for a minimum period of 12 months and pets will be considered. The old farmhouse is available for hire at 4,250 cfm through Strutt & Parker see more pictures or ask the agent for more details. Thame: what you need to know Location: Thame is located 13 miles from Oxford and 7 miles from Aylesbury. It also offers easy access to London by car (51 miles) or train (via Haddenham & Thame Parkway station)

Atmosphere: A charming market town, Thame has a long history, the abbey was founded in the 12th century, although it was largely demolished after the dissolution of the monasteries, with parts incorporated into Thame House. The town, which was the backdrop to the Midsomer murders, has preserved many historic buildings, including the Tithe Barn, St Mary's Church, and the Bird Cage Inn. The town has had a market since the 13th century, now there are several, including a weekly market and a monthly farmer's market.

Things to do : the city has three historical trails, a theater, a cinema, arts and literature and music festivals, a museum, and live music and comedy events in local pubs, as well as numerous artist studios ( there is even an annual Art Crawl).

Schools: There are plenty of options in the area, including Saint Joseph Primary School, Tetsworth Primary School, and Lord William's Primary School, as well as highly reputable Oxford schools, such as Dragon School, Summer Fields, Magdalen College , Cothill House and St. Summertown.Find more properties in the area. Catch up with the best country homes for sale this week that hit the market through Country Life.

