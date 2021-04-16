The world breathes Biden’s calls for bold climate pledges

The two-day virtual summit is expected to attract 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House has whetted the appetite of the global community by promising to promote its new national goal of reducing global warming gases, which people familiar with the administration’s thinking said would call for cutting back on countries’ production. about half of 2005 levels by 2030.

This target, the details of which are still being adjusted, is part of the plan that the United States must present as part of its re-entry into the Paris agreement. (Having a plan is mandatory, but the size of the cuts is up to the United States to decide.) The White House is likely to issue a range for its emissions reduction target, people said, and officials said. administration hope that a significant reduction will be achieved. pressure allies and rivals to follow suit.

It will be a lot. That will be enough, said David Sandalow, former head of the Obama and Clinton administration. Global meetings like this are important events that force action.

But most foreign leaders should come forward empty-handed. The recent diplomacy of Special Climate Envoy John Kerry’s shuttle shuttle across the Middle East and India, as well as last-minute trips to Shanghai and Seoul this week, are expected to yield little, if any , new commitments from the main carbon polluters such as China and China. the largest in the world and India the third.

Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar highlighted this challenge by remarks on Wednesday reported by the Hindustan Times, claiming that his country will not give in to pressure from the richest nations who have done the most to warm the Earth. We are not responsible for the climate change that is happening, he said.

People who follow the talks say resistance to new The promises are in part due to the increasing frequency of calls to national governments to announce ever stricter measures. The diplomatic calendar is busy for this year, with the Biden summit adding another event that left foreign leaders little time for preparation. Many major economies still grappling with the economic fallout from the pandemic have found it difficult enough to end their policies for the impending G7 and G20 meetings, let alone the attention the United Nations General Assembly has given to it. fall and at the international climate talks in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Countries have already prepared for this, so if they give something to the Biden administration now, they have to think of something new for later, said George David Banks, who has led the international efforts of the Trump administration on the climate. I think it’s a challenge.

Rumors have emerged in Washington that, in addition to a target to reduce carbon emissions, the United States could also officially call for an end to public funding of coal projects abroad and a drastic restriction of the carbon footprint. public support for natural gas, as well as national measures to prepare the financial system for the climate. related shocks.

Outside of those US announcements, the Biden summit might see little other substantive achievement. News reports indicate that Korea and Japan may issue new statements on ending public funding for coal projects and possibly increasing their emission reduction targets, while Canada said in February that he would increase his climate target alongside the United States

Developing countries have also lamented the poor financial commitments of the richest. In his remarks, India’s Javadekar criticized rich countries for not investing more money to help less developed countries that have done little to produce the shows that have put the planet in a bad state. desperate situation. Still, he said India would “over-achieve” its climate goals.

But EU officials, who already pledged to cut its greenhouse gas production by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, fearing they would emerge without new goals to offer at the top. They are afraid to be overshadowed by the American announcements which, to date, have been more spectacle than substance.

The United States wants to show that it can make a difference. But I doubt you see any new financial commitments, an official from a participating country said via text message. Because the countries were not very open during the previous conferences where the organizers insisted a lot on new commitments.

The summit therefore took on the appearance of a host party for the return of the United States to the international climate scene, rather than a substantive negotiation session that will lead to political breakthroughs.

The summit will be more about tidying up the American house and using it to lobby [other countries]said Kate DeAngelis, head of the international climate finance program at the environmental group Friends of the Earth. It doesn’t quite meaning to have an international summit if you don’t have any announcements from other nations.

Officials in the Biden administration have been working overtime to pressure other countries to complete US announcements, especially ones that would cut funding to funding. coal projects.

Media in Japan and South Korea said the two countries would make public statements clarifying their previous wishes to end public funding for coal projects abroad. Kerry has sought those victories as the Biden administration prepares to release its own policy of tightening or even eliminating coal funding, which U.S. environmentalists say could come next week.

These announcements from Japan, Korea and the United States would deal a heavy blow to coal, the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel. It would also isolate China and make it the world’s last major lender for coal finance projects, noted Sandalow, who is now at the Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy Policy.

But signals from Japan and South Korea are mixed, with conflicting media reports. A Japan-based activist who spoke on condition of anonymity described the alleged commitments as “rather vague.” And American activists, like DeAngelis, have said that two countries were often reluctant to make more direct statements.

Either way, the issue of coal funding will likely emerge when Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for a state visit on Friday. Kerry was meeting with Korean and Chinese officials this week to discuss increasing global climate ambition ahead of the summit, the State Department said.

Kerry and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also lobbied oil and gas-producing countries in the Persian Gulf for a unified climate statement for the summit, although Biden officials acknowledged the odds of success were thin, according to a person familiar with the administration’s efforts. . Biden officials had asked Saudi Arabia directly for the kingdom to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council climate meeting Kerry attended last week in Dubai, but she refused, the person said.

The administration would love to see results and commitment in time for the summit and they are working very hard on this one, but it is difficult to envision that happening, said the person who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive political issues, referring to the likelihood of a climate. Gulf oil-producing states’ announcement scheduled for the summit.

People who also spoke with officials in the Biden administration believe that environmentalists hoping the administration would issue a blanket ban on public funding of natural gas projects next week will be disappointed. These groups hoped for a ban after Biden issued an executive order in January telling agencies how to manage public finances for carbon-intensive energy projects.

A former Obama administration official who spoke to Biden’s team said federal investment approvals for international natural gas projects would likely be issued on a case-by-case basis. Biden officials said they were particularly concerned that areas where zero-carbon energy projects were simply not viable and for which natural gas funding was not available would instead turn towards coal, the person said.

This problem is particularly acute in Africa, and the Biden administration is paying paying close attention to how a blanket ban on gas financing would affect energy projects in this country, said another person who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Another person with first-hand knowledge said Kerry is planning to travel to Africa, where he will encourage more investment in renewable energy, the person said.

Kerry, meanwhile, said in an interview with India Today last week that natural gas may “be part of the solution” for nations to cut emissions.

“Every country still has to be part of the solution,” he said. “For example, the small countries which develop their energy, do not turn to coal. Choose renewable energies. Switch to the new energy. Establish a gas relationship or there are many other ways to hook up your base load, but we need cooperation.

