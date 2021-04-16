Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Shaukat Tareen as new finance minister, reshuffles cabinet





Renowned economist and former Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen.

ISLAMBAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled the federal cabinet again, appointing Shaukat Tareen as the new finance minister.

Tareen replaced Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed the country’s finance minister a few weeks ago when the prime minister replaced him with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Here are some of the other changes to cabinet member portfolios:

Hammad Azhar has been appointed Minister of Energy, replacing Omar Ayub Khusro Bakhtiar has been appointed Minister of Industry and Production Shibli Faraz has been appointed Minister of Science and Technology, replacing Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry has been appointed Minister of Information and Broadcasting, replacing Shibli Faraz Omar Ayub has been appointed Minister of Economic Affairs, replacing Khusro Bakhtiar

‘New team’

Last month, Shibli Faraz shared the Prime Minister’s intentions on the cabinet reshuffle, saying he was recruiting a new team.

Previously, the government had asked former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to step down and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.

Faraz said decisions were made taking into account the realities of the country and that the PTI regime wanted to provide relief to the poor.

“When a new individual comes in, they come up with new ideas,” he said.

Sources previously told Geo News that the prime minister was planning to make significant changes to the cabinet on a “large scale”, adding that ministers who did not meet expectations will be removed from their portfolios.

“ Shaukat Tareen ready to work with the government in 15 to 20 days ”

Previously, sources told Geo News that Shaukat Tareen is ready to work with the government as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on finance and income.

He said Tareen, who was already attending important meetings of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s finance and economics team, had agreed to take on the role, but asked for “15 to 20 days” to join.

