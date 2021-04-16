Modi calls for increased production of medical grade oxygen: The Tribune India





New Delhi, April 16 Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a comprehensive review to ensure an adequate supply of medical-grade oxygen in the country and called for increased production. With cases reaching a new high in several parts of the country, demand for medical oxygen has increased as it is an essential part of the treatment of patients with Covid. Modi has conducted a comprehensive review to ensure an adequate supply of medical grade oxygen in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Contributions from ministries such as health, steel, road transport and the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) were also shared with the Prime Minister during the review, a- he declared. Modi stressed the importance of ensuring synergy between ministries and state governments, PMO said. It also took a detailed look at the current situation of oxygen supply and expected usage in the next 15 days in 12 high load states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The PMO said that an overview of the district level situation in these states has been presented to the prime minister. He was informed that the Center and the States are in regular contact and that the projected demand estimates were shared with the States on April 20, April 25 and April 30, he said. The PMO said that as a result, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states to meet their forecasted demand for medical oxygen as of April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively. The prime minister was briefed on the country’s production capacity to meet growing demand, he said. He suggested increasing oxygen production according to the capacity of each plant. It was discussed that excess stocks of oxygen supply at steel mills are being offered for medical purposes, the PMO said. The prime minister also called on officials to ensure the free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. The government has exempted all interstate movements of oxygen tankers from permit registration in order to facilitate travel, according to the statement from the prime minister’s office. Modi was told states and carriers have been urged to keep tankers moving around the clock, with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet surging demand. . Bottle filling factories would also be allowed to work for 24 hours with the necessary guarantees, the PMO said. The government allows the use of industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after proper purging, he said. Likewise, nitrogen and argon tankers will automatically be allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to alleviate the potential shortage of tankers. During the review, officials also briefed the prime minister on efforts to import medical grade oxygen, the prime minister’s office said. India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in one day, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases topped the 15 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. PTI







