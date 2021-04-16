What is Donald Trump doing now?





Since leaving the White House in January this year, Donald Trump has taken an unprecedented series of actions.

Announcing via Twitter that he would not be attending Joe Bidens’ inauguration, the former US president has since been banned from the social media platform and has continued to make false claims about his victory at the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump has spoken out in favor of electoral legislation passed in Georgia that will impose new restrictions on voter registration, postal voting and electoral conduct when it takes effect on July 1, 2021. He even launched a call to boycott companies that have spoken out against the legislation, including Coca-Cola although The Independent notes that he has since been photographed drinking a bottle of Diet Coke.

The first US president to be twice impeached, Trump was found not guilty of inciting insurgency on the US Capitol in January 2021 during his second trial in February 2021. The former president called the rioters patriots in a tweet published at the time of the riots. .

Here’s what Trump has been working on since leaving the White House in 2021.

Challenge the election results

Following the announcement of Bidens’ election victory on November 7, 2020, Trump embarked on a tireless campaign to overturn the election results and challenge the new Democratic administration.

The former president has made it clear that he is still angered by his inability to hang on to the White House, the Daily Telegraph has said. A leaked phone call to the Wall Street Journal in March revealed that Trump told an election investigator that she would be congratulated if she found the right answer after insisting he was the real winner of Georgias’ tally.

Trump and others have since gone to court in six states with allegations of electoral fraud, misallocation of votes, and manipulation of signature verification mechanisms, among others, and have lost more than 60 cases, including to Supreme Court, reports the Washington Post.

Tackling the digital world

The suspension of Trumps social media accounts by Twitter and Facebook in January 2021 did not deter the former president from taking on the digital world. He launched 45Office.com in March, a website commemorating his time in the White House.

The site presents what The Guardians Martin Belam considers to be a very selective account of the history of his tenure. Visitors can submit event invitations to the former president and his wife Melania Trump, as well as request special occasion greetings from the couple.

Twitter permanently banned the Trumps account to reduce the risk of incitement to violence after calling out the people who stormed the Patriots on the U.S. Capitol, reports the BBC. In a recent interview, Trump said he would be launching his own social media platform in the near future. Apple said the content will determine whether or not it will be available through its App Store, The Times reports.

To get vaccinated

A Covid-19 vaccination video campaign released in March featured all living former U.S. presidents except the most recent. It remains to be seen how far these messages of unity can go without Trump’s backing, Forbes says.

Despite being absent from the video, Trump took credit for developing coronavirus vaccines and suggested they be renamed Trumpcine, reports The Independent. In March, US news outlets, including CNN, discovered that Trump and his wife had both been vaccinated before leaving the White House in January but had not shared the news publicly, unlike President Biden and Mr. other former presidents.

Will Trump make a political comeback?

In March, Trump hinted that he would attempt to return to office in the future. With what The Telegraph describes as a vice-like grip on the Republican Party, the former president received requests from GOP candidates for approval ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Publicly attacking senior Republicans Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell at an event at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida earlier this month was one of Trump’s tactics to establish himself as a kingmaker, says the Times.

At the same event, Trump told the Republican National Committee party donors: In 2022, we will take over the House. [of Representatives] and we’ll get the Senate back. And then in 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House. It is not yet clear whether Trump intends to be that candidate.

