Pakistan to limit $ 14 billion government owes energy companies





Photographer: Asim Hafeez / Bloomberg

Pakistan is finalizing a plan to deal with about 2.2 trillion rupees ($ 14.4 billion) in debt the government owes to the energy sector, a liability that has doubled over the past two years. recent years, electricity purchases exceeding demand.

Islamabad aims to pay 400 billion rupees late to several power producers by June as part of an electricity cost reduction deal, and will ask banks to restructure remaining debt, according to Tabish Gauhar, assistant Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special for the energy sector. . The government had previously committed to making these payments by February.

The government buys almost all of the electricity produced in Pakistan, and a solid construction of power plants has exceeded demand and forced the Khan administration into massive debt. Reducing the liabilities of the energy sector is also of great importance as it is one of the conditions of the International Monetary Fund to grant Pakistan a $ 6 billion bailout loan.

If nothing is done to meet the escalating costs, Pakistan’s debt is expected to double to 4.5 trillion rupees by June 2023, Gauhar said. Islamabad plans to purchase all of Pakistan’s private oil-fired power plants, including the Hub Power Co. facility, at a one-time cost that will save it at least Rs300 billion on payments over the next seven years, he said in an interview.

Steam rises from a chimney at the Hub Power Co. factory in Hub, Balochistan, Pakistan, in 2014.

Pakistan will increase electricity tariffs for end users, such as households and businesses, over the next few years, Gauhar said. The government will however explore ways to increase efficiency and reduce costs to ease the burden on consumers, he added.

Gauhar said he would personally support a plan where the Guddu and Nandipur power plants settle overdue payments with fuel supplier Pakistan State Oil Co. by giving them equity in their facilities.

The Energy Ministry is also aiming to incent refineries to make upgrades worth $ 2 billion by offering operators rights protections, he said. The policy, which will be announced ahead of the annual budget for the fiscal year starting in July, will help boost competitiveness as many refineries in Pakistan produce a type of fuel oil that is no longer in demand, Gauhar said.

