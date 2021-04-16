Chinese labor market still shows tensions after year of recovery





Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Sign up for Next China, a weekly email about the nation’s current situation and its future. The Chinese labor market is still showing signs of strain a year after the outbreak of the pandemic. The economy faces both a shortage of skilled labor and high and growing unemployment among young people. The National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. These questions appear to have caught the attention of senior leaders, with President Xi Jinping this week calling for more high-level vocational schools and more training of skilled workers to improve manufacturing and service industries. “The pressure on total employment is still relatively high this year,” said Liu Aihua, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, at a press conference on Friday. “At the same time, structural contradictions have also emerged in the process of economic recovery.” About 44% of Chinese companies said their biggest problem was recruiting workers, according to a recent Bureau of Statistics survey of more than 90,000 companies. This percentage is the highest in recent years, and the problem is universal among enterprises in China’s industrial coast and export-oriented provinces, Liu said, with high demand for both general workers and skilled personnel. . There were nearly 3 million new urban jobs in the first quarter of this year, 27% of the annual target of more than 11 million, Liu said. However, the urban unemployment rate surveyed remained high at 5.3% in March, and 13.6% of the population aged 16-24 were unemployed. This is even higher than last March, when the pandemic hit China hardest, Liu said. “Solving the problem of youth employment will still take time,” she said. Another sign of the lingering effects of last year’s pandemic halt is the decline in the number of migrant workers. There were 2.46 million fewer migrant domestic workers in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019, Liu said, as companies in labor-intensive service sectors still face operational challenges. . – With the help of John Liu and Lin Zhu Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

