Cabinet reshuffle problem, Muhammadiyah: no communication yet, we wait and see





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Muhammadiyah central council passively responds to developing issues reshuffle to the new post of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud-Ristek) which could be provided with figures from Muhammadiyah. PP Muhammadiyah secretary general Abdul Mu’ti said there had been no communication with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on the matter. “So far there has been no communication with PP Muhammadiyah. wait and watch only, ”he said by text message, Friday April 16, 2021. President of PP Muhammadiyah, Anwar Abbas said his organization respects the prerogative of the president. However, if asked, Anwar said, many Muhammadiyah cadres were found to be qualified for the ministry post. “There are a lot of professors and doctors in various scientific fields whose names are executives in Muhammadiyah, which has nearly 500 registered people,” he said. A number of political observers predict that the proposed merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the formation of the Ministry of Investment will be followed. a cabinet reshuffle. The executive director of Indonesian political settings, Adi Prayitno, predicts that there is a possibility that the post of the Ministry of Education and Culture-Research and Technology will go to representative figures of Muhammadiyah in the event of a cabinet reshuffle. “If the Ministry of Education and Culture and Research and Technology is given again to the cadres of Muhammadiyah, it will complete the atmosphere of political pluralism in Jokowi. It is very possible and it is the desire of the public, so that there are no more questions about the adoption of Muhammadiyah frames because other Ormas frames have done it ”, a Adi said when contacted by Tempo, Wednesday April 14, 2021. This representation of Muhammadiyah, continued Adi, could not be a figure of an Ormas either. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, he continued, could embrace the National Mandate Party (PAN), which is currently a non-government party. “The opportunity for PAN to join the coalition is open if there is a reworking of Volume II. And in this second period, Jokowi has only one loophole, not reaching Muhammadiyah circles. is relatively representative of Muhammadiyah, “he said. The Chief Expert of the Presidential Cabinet (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin called President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will soon appoint two new ministers this week or at the latest next week. “If not this week, next week. Pak Jokowi’s leadership doesn’t like to procrastinate, doesn’t like to slow down, always makes quick and correct decisions,” Ngabalin said when contacted. Time Wednesday April 14, 2021. DEWI NURITA Lily: On cabinet reshuffle, PKS: President shouldn’t just be greeted







