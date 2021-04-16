The Eastern Mediterranean side-show | New Europe





We have just passed through a week in which the world fully focused its attention on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Second place went to Afghanistan thanks to the announcement of the US withdrawal in September, with the COVID-19 pandemic in third place. Those of us based in South East Europe have suffered a rude awakening. The daily deluge of media reports seen in this region on Greco-Turkish disputes in the eastern Mediterranean, air fighting over and around the Aegean Sea and even EU-Turkey competition in Libya has fallen from the international media’s playlist. while most journalistic reporting has focused on War in Donbass, Crimea and the rest of the Russian-Ukrainian border region. For the global public, information on Greek-Turkish high-level meetings, the status of the Bosporus, Cyprus and future pipelines connecting oil and gas fields off Israel’s coast to Europe has simply vanished. This brings us to two important conclusions. First, when geopolitical circuits focus on East-West issues, all eyes are on the responses of the major Western capitals, NATO, Kiev and Moscow. The Eastern Mediterranean and the issues related to it become a distant memory, in fact just a side spectacle. It is understood that this conclusion is not something that regionally focused professionals would like to see recognized, as it fits into their core mission, whether it is media, analysis, lobbying or simply for-profit creation of conferences focusing on these topics. Second, it is time to reassess whether educated readers really need the endless stream of statements about these second level regional issues. Of course, it is understandable that the media in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey exist to propagate their national perspectives, that is, to tell the story as they see it. But is it important enough to transmit it over and over and through multiple outlets to audiences outside of this local news envelope? With the past week as a point of reference, this question can be thoughtfully answered with a no. Take as an example the so-called Sofagate problem that emerged from Ankara on April 7th. The snobbery of a high-level woman representing the European Union (Commission President Ursula von der Leyen) during her meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan matters to local journalists, to a small group of NGOs in unique theme and of course to the producers of memes. A week later, only the memes remain. So are the big problems.

