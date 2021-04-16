Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on officials to ensure free movement of tankers carrying oxygen

PM Narendra Modi conducted a comprehensive review today to ensure an adequate supply of medical grade oxygen in the country. Contributions from ministries such as health, DPIIT, steel, road transport, etc. were also shared with the PM. PM stressed the importance of ensuring synergy between ministries and state governments.

“Prime Minister Modi also took a detailed look at the current situation of oxygen supply and expected use over the next 15 days in 12 high load states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh , Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan) “, according to an official statement from the PMO.

An overview of the district level situation in these states was presented to the PM.

PM was informed that the Center and the States are in regular contact and that the projected demand estimates were communicated to the States on April 20, April 25 and April 30. As a result, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states to meet their expected demand on April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively.

PM has been briefed on the country’s production capacity to meet growing demand. PM suggested increasing oxygen production according to the capacity of each plant. It was discussed that excess stocks of oxygen supply in steelworks are being offered for medical purposes.

The PM urged officials to ensure the free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. The government has exempted all interstate movements of oxygen tankers from permit registration in order to facilitate travel. PM was informed that states and carriers have been urged to ensure tankers operate around the clock, with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet surging demand. Bottle filling factories will also be allowed to work around the clock with the necessary guarantees. The government allows the use of industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after proper purging. Likewise, nitrogen and argon tankers can automatically be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers.

Officers also briefed the PM on efforts to import medical grade oxygen.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

The subjects