Tax recoveries remain at $ 30 million





ISLAMABAD:

The government could recover a paltry $ 30 million (4.6 billion rupees) out of billions of dollars cases referred by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), prompting a state institution to launch an investigation into the malpractice complaints.

The average tax recovery in 1,150 cases by three zones was only 4 million rupees or $ 25,800 per case due to the poor performance of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Karachi zone, according to official documents consulted by The Express Tribune. Official record shows progress on thousands of offshore tax evasion cases has been extremely slow despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that collecting stolen and tax evaded offshore money was his top priority .

The official record showed that the RBF headquarters transmitted 260 billion rupees or $ 2 billion of nearly 1,580 cases to three automatic information exchange zones (AEOI) in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Recoveries in around 1,150 cases were only 4.6 billion rupees or $ 30 million last month, according to data compiled by the RBF headquarters.

Prime Minister Khan had promised to recover the $ 200 billion in looted money. But the Directorate General of International Taxes remains a neglected wing of the RBF, which has not had a permanent director general for almost a year. Asad Umar, now Minister of Planning, has repeatedly qualified the “recovery of assets stored abroad” as a high priority for the Prime Minister.

The official record suggested that the Karachi area’s performance was very poor amid complaints about making deals with people who had offshore assets, highly-placed sources told The Express Tribune.

They said the matter was also brought to the attention of former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Due to complaints of “wrongdoing on the grounds of corruption”, the Office of the Federal Fiscal Ombudsman (FTO) took a suo motu opinion and launched an investigation to determine why the three FBR field offices were missing from the Prime Minister and the nation. The FTO is a state body responsible for verifying corrupt and maladministration practices within the RBF.

On Wednesday, FTO sent a notice to the FBR, directing it to appoint officials for the inspection of the three zones. Sources said the FTO ordered the inspection of the three offices on complaints of misconduct on grounds of corruption in the performance of their duties, falling under maladministration.

To make the investigation transparent, the inspection team will be made up of two officers – one each from the FBR and the FTO.

Section 9 of the FTO Ordinance empowers the FTO to investigate on its own initiative any allegation of maladministration by the Revenue Division or any tax official.

The FBR file showed that the headquarters had handed over 1,580 boxes to the three zones, worth 260 billion rupees.

They calculated the taxable amount at only Rs53 billion. Of this, they have carried out tax assessments for 14 billion rupees and have collected only 4.6 billion rupees, to date in 1,150 cases. Around 430 cases are still pending before these offices for decision. The assessment of the lowest taxable amount was made by the Karachi area, which accounted for only 15% of the total value of cases referred to the Karachi area.

The Lahore area assessed the value of the taxable amount at 27% and the Islamabad area at 29% of the referred cases.

Karachi AEOI

The AEOI Karachi Zone is headed by Commissioner Shakeel Kasana. The RBF had referred nearly 900 cases worth 152 billion rupees or $ 1.5 billion to the Karachi area for recovery. In his opinion, only Rs 23 billion was taxable in these cases. In 624 cases, the Karachi area made 5.1 billion rupees in tax and only recovered 3.2 billion rupees. Around 275 cases remain pending in the Karachi area.

Lahore AEOI

The FBR had referred 368 cases to the Lahore area, with a cumulative value of around 49 billion rupees. According to the official record, the Lahore area determined the assessed value at 13 billion rupees or 27% of the total value. He has placed valuation orders worth Rs 4 billion and has so far recovered Rs 1.1 billion. Around 82 cases are still pending in the Lahore area.

Islamabad AEOI

The RBF headquarters handed over 312 cases to the Islamabad area worth 60 billion rupees. The taxable amount was calculated on 17 billion rupees, or 29% of the cases referred. The area has made tax claims in the amount of 5.1 billion rupees and has so far recovered 305 million rupees. There are 74 cases still pending before the Islamabad area.

An RBF official said the reasons for recoveries below the stated value were misrepresentation, joint accounts leading to duplications, and contact details of non-resident Pakistanis who are not taxable in Pakistan.

Pakistan had received the first batch of information from the OECD in September 2018 – a month after the PTI came to power – but the agreement was signed during the tenure of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz government (PML -NOT). The then Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar, tweeted that the OECD was sharing information on 152,000 accounts worth $ 7.5 billion.

The Express Tribune first addressed questions to the RBF on December 16, 2020 about the fate of OECD news. The reminders were given in February and then again on Monday. No response was received from the RBF.

The RBF spokesperson was asked to indicate how much of the 7.5 billion dollars had been recovered, the details of the tax requests by zone and the value of the information shared by the OECD in October 2019 in the second batch.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 16, 2021.

