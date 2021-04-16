Economist offers scathing take on Boris Johnson and the Union





An international newspaper has led a scathing leader on Boris Johnson’s approach to the Union, accusing him of putting “the party above the country”.

The Economist article says the Union is “weaker than at any time in living memory” and places much of the blame at the feet of the “reckless” Tory leader. He does not support the independence of Scotland, but sympathizes somewhat with the Scots who wish to leave the Union.

In the article, titled “From UK to UK”, the writer discusses the “many” causes of the weakened Union. “Brexit is the most important,” he says. “The political leaders of London, Edinburgh and Belfast have put their countries in danger by the way they have handled Britain’s departure from the European Union.” READ MORE: Scottish independence is ‘inevitable’ as Yes parties are on track for majority The Tory leader has done this “carelessly” with his hard Brexit, he says. “The Scots have never wanted to leave the EU and are inclined to look for a future outside the UK,” he adds, noting that support for Yes has increased over the past year. Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has done so “resolutely” in defending Scotland’s place in the EU, he says. The newspaper notes that the polls look positive for his party ahead of the May election. “If the Scots, the Northern Irish or even the Welsh choose to go their own way, they should be allowed to do so, but only once that is clearly their will established,” he said. The Economist article goes on to make its position clear – calling the dissolution of a state a “painful process” and insisting that British nations can work well together. However, they are also clear in their distrust of Johnson. “The fact that the Union’s survival is now in the unreliable hands of Mr Johnson will bring no comfort to anyone who hopes it has a future,” he said. The author goes on to criticize the British government’s obsession with “plastering” the Union flag everywhere, failing to use “non-English numbers” in government and Johnson’s “lie”. READ MORE: What independence supporters learned from a busy week of polls in Holyrood In its conclusion, the article notes that Johnson’s “most important task” now is to maintain the Union. “If he fails, he will go down in history not as the man who liberated the UK, but as the man who destroyed it,” they say. The article comes after a number of polls this week showed that separatist parties are on the verge of winning a majority in the next election. A Panelbase study suggested that the SNP, Greens and Alba would win 78 seats together, or a pro-Yes majority of 27 seats. Other studies have shown the SNP could win a majority while a big push from the Greens could see Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater double their current MSP numbers.







