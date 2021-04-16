Judge: pro-Trump rioter to remain jailed ahead of trial after attempting to flee country





A judge ordered a Colorado man to remain in jail after he allegedly tried to flee to Switzerland to escape charges in the U.S. Capitol riot, an event in which the judge called into question the role of former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, in a ruling Wednesday, found Jeffrey Sabol, 51, a risk of theft and a danger to the public after the video appeared to show the father of three snatching an officer stick fallen and use it against another January 6 Uprising.

He stripped a vulnerable policeman of his police baton, Sullivan wrote in his ruling. He then used this stolen police baton to force another policeman to leave his post and enter a crowd of rioters who violently attacked him, leaving him bleeding from the head. Mr. Sabol himself has admitted much of this, and the weight of the evidence against him is strong.

Sullivan cited Sabols’ attorney, who described Sabol as having been caught up in the frenzy of events at a pro-Trump rally outside Capitol Hill before the riot, and influenced by things that were said to the crowd. by people like Roger Stone and Rudy Guiliani and the president himself.

Certainly, to what extent President Trump’s words and actions led to the violent and shocking assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 is an important question, and one that could still have legal ramifications for the former president and his principals. supporters, Sullivan wrote.

After allegedly participating in the riot, authorities said Sabol returned to his Colorado home where he proceeded to destroy electronic devices and anything that he believed could be used as evidence against him. He also moved two firearms that he kept at his home in an associates residence, according to the court ruling.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

In the following days, according to the court ruling, Sabol traveled to Boston, intending to travel to Switzerland in the hope of avoiding extradition. He was scared when he saw the police at the airport, so he hired a car and drove to New York instead. Along the way, he threw away his cell phone for fear of being followed by law enforcement, according to the ruling.

Sabol was arrested and arrested on January 11 after he was apparently seen driving erratically. Police described him as covered in blood from what he said were self-inflicted cuts to his thighs and arms in an attempt to end his life.

I’m tired, I’m done fighting, he told police, according to the Sullivans ruling. I was fighting tyranny in the DC Capitol.

In a later hospital interview, Sabol reportedly admitted he was on Capitol Hill, but said he was only there to rescue officers he said needed help. He said he did not recall whether he hit a policeman with a police baton, saying he was angry and details murky.

Sullivan quoted Sabols’ attorney as saying that Sabol understands his beliefs about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election were wrong and wrong, and that he was lied to about the election stealing.

The President of the United States of America was telling citizens that something bad has happened and you all need to fix it, Sabols’ lawyer said.

Sullivan cited the seriousness of the allegations against Sabol, as well as his alleged attempt to flee the country and destroy evidence, as reasons to keep him in jail ahead of his trial.

Mr Sabol faces a potential twenty years in prison for assaulting Agent BM with a deadly weapon and is charged with seven other felonies and misdemeanors, Sullivan wrote. The evidence against him is strong. And he has already destroyed incriminating evidence and ordered others to do so as well.

