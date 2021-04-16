PM Imran announces Rs 446 billion development program for Sindh – Pakistan





During his visit to Sukkur on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a development program and a development program of 446 billion rupees to raise 14 districts in Sindh, adding that the implementation would take place in a month and that people would start to see the effects.

Addressing a check distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan program, the prime minister said funds for the development program had been accumulated with “great difficulty in taking money from here and there. the”.

“But all the preparation for this package has been done, including the feasibility, and they are ready. So in a month, this package will start to hit the ground and you will start to see its effects.”

The Prime Minister said he was very happy with the technical training that would be provided to young people as part of the development program.

“We have such a large population but we will only benefit from this population […] when we can teach them skills and give them a skilled education, ”he said, adding that people would become an asset instead of a burden if those skills were not provided and everything went as it should. habit.

“It is quite an effort that we make so that our young people stand up [and] give them money for business. ”

The Prime Minister also said that a full effort would be made to provide sports facilities for young people and cited the large gap between the number of sports fields in New Zealand and Pakistan, although the former has a much larger population. weak than the second.

“No matter what the level of talent, talent needs land to play. If there is no land, what is the use of talent and people. ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the money for the development package was fully provided by the federal government and added that initiatives under the package such as the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway would be of “great benefit to the people. from Sindh and Pakistan “.

“Plus our logistics [and] connectivity [improves] [and] the better roads are built, the more the ease of doing business in Pakistan improves. So the whole country will benefit but especially your region [of Sindh].

“And the [Naj Gaj] dam, so many acres of land will become arable and this will benefit the region, ”Prime Minister Imran Khan said, referring to the construction of the Nai Gaj dam as part of the package that will irrigate 28,800 acres of land.

The Prime Minister further stated that the cash distribution under the Ehsaas program would be extended to 12 million households and that previously 33 percent of the total program fund had been spent on the people of Sindh.

He said he was “proud” that the funds were distributed on the basis of merit, which he described as not seeing electoral or provincial affiliation, but determined solely on the basis of need and poverty. .

The Prime Minister said he had never considered any province or people in Pakistan to be his own and that “the whole country is mine and whatever government is running it, this province [Sindh] is ours too. ”

<< All parts of Pakistan that have been left behind, [we] will fully help them to develop, ”the prime minister said, citing the development programs announced for southern Balochistan and the tribal areas.

“We insist that all the policies we adopt in Pakistan are aimed at bringing up our lower segment. [and] I promise my people of Sind again that [we] will do everything to improve your situation. “

Separately, a statement from his office said the prime minister announced a “historic” package to end the “decades-long sense of deprivation in Sindh”.

