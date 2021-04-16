Indonesia could reopen Bali beaches to foreigners by end of July

Photographer: Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg Photographer: Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg

Find out what moves the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket molding.

Indonesia aims to welcome foreign tourists back to the seaside islands of Bali, Bintan and Batam by the end of July, with a plan to speed up vaccinations in these areas to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. .

The government is in talks with Singapore, China, South Korea, India, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates for potential travel bubbles that will allow their nationals to visit Indonesia’s so-called “green zones”, or sites that have curbed Covid-19 infections and vaccinated a significant portion of their local population, the Minister of Tourism said on Friday and from Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno. .

Ukraine and Poland also submitted demands to Indonesia, guaranteeing a set number of tourists who could travel to the Southeast Asian nation via charter flights, Uno said. This would ease a government ban imposed since March 2020, ban most foreign nationals from entering or transit through Indonesia during the pandemic.

Closing doors International tourist arrivals plunged after Indonesia closed borders Source: Central Bureau of Statistics



Indonesia is joining Thailand and Hong Kong in considering allowing limited overseas travel to support their struggling tourism industries. Like its neighbors, however, slower than expected inoculation and fears of a the resurgence of Covid-19 cases throws a wrench in the works.

Advances in vaccines

At the heart of Indonesia’s plan will be vaccine supply, which is expected to be insufficient this month due to lower exports to producing countries. Shots are currently a priority for older people and frontline workers in Covid-19 hotspots such as Jakarta, but a new directive from President Joko Widodo aims to include Bali on the list, Uno said.

“We already have around 60,000 to 70,000 vaccinators ready in Bali. Once we have the supply, the health minister said we can complete the task in two to three months, getting us to mid-July or the end of July, ”for reopening, Uno said, who was appointed to his post in December. At least 2 million people would have to have been vaccinated for the program to start, he said.

Batam and Bintan, which are part of the Riau Islands just south of Singapore, had hoped to start receiving travelers from the city-state by April 21, but this will likely be delayed as discussions continue on protocols for health, Uno said. The lane will be on the agenda of an upcoming meeting between Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, he added.

Other tourist sites considered for the travel corridor program include Yogyakarta, Belitung Island and Lake Toba in Sumatra, Borobudur temple in central Java, the fishing town of Labuan Bajo in eastern Indonesia and Likupang in Sulawesi, which welcomes Chinese tourists. Any decision to reopen more areas will be driven by data on how the infection was contained, Uno said.

A vaccine passport is the new golden ticket as the world reopens

Southeast Asia’s largest economy aims to vaccinate up to 3 million people in Bali and around 70,000 in Batam and Bintan to gain collective immunity in the islands before they reopen to foreign visitors.

Indonesia has vaccinated more than 10.6 million people to date, the most in Southeast Asia. This halved the number of new infections to an average of about 5,000 a day in April, from nearly 11,000 at the start of the year.

By gradually reopening more sectors, the country aims to emerge from its recession and grow its gross domestic product by 4.5% -5.3% this year. Tourism contributed more than 4% of Indonesia’s GDP in 2017 and more than 10% of total employment, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The goal is for the sector to account for 5% to 6% of GDP this year and gradually increase it to 10% -12% by 2025, Uno said.