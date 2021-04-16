Fight against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi examines the status of oxygen availability to ensure adequate supply | India is blooming





New Delhi: Narendra Modi has carried out a comprehensive examination to ensure an adequate supply of medical grade oxygen in the country. Contributions from ministries such as health, DPIIT, steel, road transport, etc. were also shared with the PM.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring synergy between ministries and state governments. PM Modi also took a detailed look at the current situation of oxygen supply and expected use in the next 15 days in 12 high load states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan), read an official statement. An overview of the district-level situations in these states was presented to the PM. PM was informed that the Center and the States are in regular contact and that the projected demand estimates were communicated to the States on April 20, April 25 and April 30. As a result, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states to meet their demand scheduled for April 20, April 25 and April 30, respectively, read a government statement. The PM was briefed on the country’s production capacity to meet the growing demand. PM suggested increasing oxygen production according to the capacity of each plant. It was discussed that excess stocks of oxygen supply in steelworks are being offered for medical purposes. The prime minister urged officials to ensure the free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. The government has exempted all interstate movements of oxygen tankers from permit registration in order to facilitate travel. The Prime Minister was informed that states and carriers have been urged to keep tankers running around the clock, with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to respond to the outbreak. request. Bottle filling factories will also be allowed to work around the clock with the necessary guarantees. The government allows the use of industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after proper purging. Likewise, nitrogen and argon tankers can automatically be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers. Officers also briefed the PM on efforts to import medical grade oxygen.







