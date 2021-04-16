Soup for My Family explained that Donald Trump’s meme resurfaces!





Soup for My Family is one of TikTok’s most popular sounds, but where did the Donald Trump quote come from? Here’s all you need to know.

New sounds go viral on TikTok every day, and it can sometimes be difficult to know where they’re coming from.

When people found out that the famous morning wake-up song actually came from Gia Giudice on an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, they were really shocked.

Another sound that’s going viral right now is Soup for My Family. We know it’s from Donald Trump, but when did he say it? Here’s all the background you need.

While browsing TikTok, you have probably come across a lot of videos with the Soup for my Family sound.

This is an audio of former President Donald Trump saying:

And then they have cans of soup. Soup. And they throw away the soup cans. It’s better than a brick because you can’t throw a brick, it’s too heavy. But a can of soup, you can really put some power in it, can’t you. And then when they get caught they say no, it’s soup for my family, they’re so innocent, it’s soup for my family. It’s incredible. And we have people that come with bags of soup, big bags of soup and they drop it on the ground and they start throwing it at our cops and our police, and if it hits you, it’s worse than a brick because it has this strength. It’s a perfect size, it’s perfect.

So where did this weird quote come from? And what was Donald talking about?

Soup for my family TikTok explained

The Soup Speech was delivered by Donald Trump on July 31, 2020.

Trump spoke to the National Association of Police Organizations about the protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

However, he took off on a tangent and started talking about cans of soup.

The sound began to go viral a little over a month later when Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham posted about it on Twitter on September 1, which received a lot of mockery on the networks. social.

I sincerely hope “Soup for my family” is the only Trump meme he remembers

Tim Maher (@mmaher_tim) April 16, 2021 Daunte Wright protester mocks Trump with a can of soup

The Soup for my Family meme resurfaced this week after a Daunte Wright protester reported the quote live on CNN.

He was protesting the Daunte Wright shooting at Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, when he was interviewed by CNN’s Sara Sidner and said: I’ve been here all four nights. I’m right here today with soup for my family.

The protester then winked at the camera and continued: And they were watching it all unfold. It is very unfortunate.

Sara then asked if he was planning to throw the can of soup at the police to which he replied: Like I said, it’s for my family.

