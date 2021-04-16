Shanghai’s STAR market is losing its luster

Fraser Howie is co-author of “Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundation of China’s Extraordinary Rise”.

The Shanghai STAR market is not shining as brightly as it used to be.

Earlier this month, the China Securities Regulatory Commission fined top brokerage firms including CICC, Citic Securities and Haitong Securities for poor work involving initial public offerings on the board. technology-driven. The STAR website, meanwhile, shows that more than 100 planned IPOs have been suspended or completed so far this year.

While China’s IPO flow has become intermittent in the past amid concerns about withdrawing investor funds from existing positions in equities, the STAR market was supposed to represent a new model for domestic trading.

The board was launched in 2019 with 25 lists just nine months after President Xi Jinping announced its creation to show Beijing’s support for financial reform.

The idea was to introduce a faster and more flexible listing regime where IPO applicants simply have to register rather than join a long waiting list for CSRC approval. .

Investors had to assume the IPO risk rather than relying on an official seal of approval. Relaxing profitability and pricing requirements would provide the best and brightest in China’s new economy with a suitable alternative to New York or Hong Kong.

Not only that, but STAR was also intended to provide a place of return for Chinese tech companies like Alibaba Group Holding, already listed overseas. To date, however, only one small company has taken advantage of China’s new deposit receipt mechanism, although Lenovo’s board of directors approved a plan to issue CDRs this year.

The crown jewel of the STAR Market was to be the listing of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, a gigantic $ 34.5 billion offering that was to be split with Hong Kong.

Instead, the authorities’ last-minute blockade on the IPO in November 2020 continues to reverberate in the fintech industry. JD.com, Alibaba’s biggest e-commerce rival, this month canceled the planned IPO of fintech unit JD Technology.

More rigorous regulatory scrutiny of STAR List applicants can be attributed in part to the official goal of identifying truly cutting-edge companies and technologies. The selection of winners has therefore remained at the heart of the authorities’ objectives, even with STAR, but it is far from certain that this approach can produce the best.

Meanwhile, Chinese bankers are complaining about regulators’ endless lists of questions about the candidate list, not only their company’s contact details, but also the personal financial information of their executives.

This all seems a far cry from the previously promised hands-off registration approach.

Given that deals take longer to complete and the back and forth between the company, the banker, the stock market, and the regulator take place month after month, it makes sense that many candidates cut their losses, abandoning the listing on STAR for the benefit of Hong Kong. or New York, the usual standbys. Listing processes in both places are cleaner and faster, and for businesses that need cash in these tough times, these are paramount considerations.

The CSRC continues to state that protecting investors and improving the quality of listings are top priorities. These laudable and important goals, but the agency’s hidden approach got us where we are now.

But despite the huge increase in blocked deals this year, it should be remembered that STAR has been the premier national council for IPOs so far in 2021. STAR has attracted around 36% of national listings this year and has accounted for 43% of funds raised, with the ChiNext board of Shenzhen second with 32% of registrations after adopting a STAR-modeled registration scheme last year.

The CSRC, however, simply cannot dictate all outcomes, although it certainly should be active in cracking down on fraud and misrepresentation.

The CSRC cannot dictate all outcomes. © VCG / Getty Images

While protecting the small investor is an eternal official priority for the regulator, the reality is that the vast majority of active equity investment accounts in China are not allowed to trade STAR listed names. China can boast nearly 200 million open trading accounts, but as of mid-2020, fewer than 6 million met the minimum net asset and risk disclosure requirements for STAR access. Consulting is not a bargain for the masses.

Over the past year, China has taken important steps to address foreign access issues to its domestic stock and bond markets. They are now basically open to all foreign institutional investors, with effectively the same access as local investors to all financial products.

What remains unfinished is making the market, and not the state, the decisive factor in domestic markets. This is where the STAR board of directors has made so much of a promise, especially with its promise to put investors on the real risk of avoiding bad companies.

Despite listing more than 4,000 companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges over the past three decades, China still struggles to make these markets prime places to list the country’s most dynamic companies. STAR has set a new direction for IPOs, but a crucial element of the reforms has disappeared with the informal return of a quasi-approval process.