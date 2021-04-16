Politics
How Angela Merkel’s future successors stack up on the Middle East and refugee policy
Angela Merkels’ decision to open Germany’s doors to Syrian refugees was one of the defining moments in her 16 years in power and has been a flashpoint in German politics ever since.
But Merkel is stepping down this year and the candidates who will succeed her in the September election are largely unknown in foreign policy, although they have struck different tones on the refugee issue.
Dr Muriel Asseburg, Migration and Middle East Specialist at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said The National that the parties’ room for maneuver on migration was limited, as Germans in crisis say it is time to focus on the demands of national populations.
But she said parties vying for the chancellery would come under pressure from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which has sought to ensure that all is well in Syria and that refugees can return.
Two men fight to lead Ms Merkels’ Conservative bloc to election, while the Greens are preparing to choose a candidate and the Social Democrats (SPD) have already chosen their candidate.
The National examines the positions on the Middle East and refugee policy of the main candidates.
Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union
Mr Laschet, above, is a centrist ally of Merkel who defended the chancellors’ decision to open Germany’s borders during the 2015 refugee crisis.
As Prime Minister of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, he described the region as a land of open-minded integration with a culture of welcoming persecuted people and their families.
But he also said in 2019, when his government expelled the head of an alleged Al Qaeda cell in Morocco, that criminals and people who pose a danger will be systematically expelled, more than in any other state.
Dr Asseburg said Mr Laschet had not been at the forefront of allowing more refugees to enter or to play a special role in taking on more responsibility for refugees.
I have a hard time predicting how he would handle this as Chancellor. It has more to do with her personality, which I wouldn’t see very easy to predict, she said.
Mr Laschets’ views on foreign policy have come under scrutiny since he was elected CDU leader in January, in part because of his statements on Syria.
He was critical of the Western intervention against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, which he said had facilitated the rise of ISIS. He also defended Mr. Al Assad by asserting that Syrians enjoyed religious freedom before the outbreak of war.
Mr Laschets’ views on the Middle East include the public warmth towards Jordan, which he described last month as a cornerstone of stability for the entire region.
He also praised the nuclear deal with Iran, which he said has made the world a safer place.
Markus Soeder, Christian Social Union
Mr Soeder, above, the Minister President of Bavaria who is vying with Mr Laschet to lead the joint CDU-CSU ticket to the elections, used harsher language on the refugee issue.
At the height of the 2015 migration crisis, he said Germany could not accommodate all of the world’s refugees and called for a debate on putting up border fences in Europe.
In an interview in 2018, he said Bavaria did not want to organize an Islamic vacation.
But Dr Asseburg said Mr Soeders’ harsh language was in part a question of image.
Soeder likes to project the image that takes a hard line. I’m not sure he’s actually taking a harder line than the rest. The hardness is mostly about trying to get the process through in an orderly fashion, she said.
In the end, I don’t necessarily see him as much harsher than his colleagues in the SPD or CDU.
Having spent his career in regional policy, Mr. Soeders’ track record in foreign policy is limited.
Dr Asseburg said Mr Laschet and Mr Soeder, who run Germany’s two most populous states, are both very national politicians.
Mr Soeders’ stance on refugees has brought him into conflict with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he criticized for threatening to tear up the EU-Ankara deal on protecting Europe’s borders.
He also ventured into foreign policy in 2019 to criticize NATO member Turkey for its offensive in northern Syria.
Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, The Greens
The Greens have yet to decide which of their two co-leaders, Robert Habeck, above left, and Annalena Baerbock, right, will run for the Chancellery in the September elections.
Mr Habeck’s career has focused on domestic politics, while Ms Baerbock has held a briefing on the party’s foreign policy, but is also the youngest and least experienced of the candidates, Dr Asseburg said.
On migration, Dr Asseburg said the Greens would be more open to family reunification policies seeking to reunite refugees alone with their loved ones.
The party would also like a more principled, medium- and long-term immigration law that allows for the immigration of skilled workers and skilled professionals, she said.
A green election manifesto calls for streamlining the asylum process so that applicants know faster if they can stay in Germany.
But Dr Asseburg said the Greens would not come out with a major initiative to change everything about refugee policy.
On foreign policy, she said there would be more emphasis on human rights and accountability if the Greens joined the government for the first time since 2005.
We would see a different approach to refugees and migration. And maybe a different approach to arms sales in general, too, she said.
The Greens’ manifesto says they are siding with all those fighting for democracy, human rights and the rule of law within Mr Erdogans Turkey.
Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic Party
Mr Scholz, above, is the candidate of the Social Democrats (SPD), who have ruled in coalition with Ms Merkel for most of her 16 years in office.
At the time of the 2015 refugee crisis, Mr. Scholz was mayor of Hamburg, a city lauded by the Brookings Institution for its remarkable ability to innovate in response to migrant arrivals.
Mr Scholz defended the EU’s pact with Turkey, but criticized Mr Erdogan for making absurd accusations against German MPs of Turkish descent whom the Turkish president described as having unclean blood.
Since joining Ms Merkels’ cabinet in 2018, Mr Scholz has successfully advocated for Germany to welcome migrants from a Greek refugee camp destroyed by fire.
But he has also been criticized, in his role as finance minister, for proposing cuts in funding for refugees and asylum seekers.
Dr Asseburg said Mr Scholz was generally in favor of allowing regulated migration to Germany to cover the need for skilled workers and professionals.
As government minister, Scholz has expressed support for maintaining the nuclear deal with Iran since the United States withdrew from the pact in 2018.
And amid tensions in the Persian Gulf in 2019, Mr Scholz said Berlin would not join any US military action to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
