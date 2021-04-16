Trump loses weight, gives up tanning while preparing for political future





Trump has lost 15 pounds since his presidency ended on Jan.20, an adviser told Insider. Current and former Trump advisers who saw him recently say he is eating better and exercising more. Trump has been notoriously health-conscious, even forging a medical note proclaiming him in “ extraordinary ” form. See more stories on the Insider business page.

The tan is gone and the tan is on. The whitened highlights came out and the gray developed.

Some of the extra weight of former President Donald Trump is also reduced, thanks to better eating habits and an almost religious regimen of daily golf in sunny Florida.

“He has lost 15 pounds since leaving the White House,” said a Trump adviser who spoke with the former president recently about his health.

The adviser added: “The secret to his success is a little golf and lots of endorsements” a reference to Trump’s political approval stamps the former president recently issued a series of supportive Republicans.

Weight loss is no small feat for a 74-year-old man whose June 2020 physical examination report put his weight at 244 above the clinical threshold for obesity.

Other advisers who recently met Donald Trump told Insider the former president has looked happier, healthier and even relatively slim since leaving Washington in January under the cloud of a second impeachment trial .

“He ate all these M & Ms on [Air Force One] all the time, “said a Trump adviser who has watched him flourish since leaving Washington.” He’s a tall man with a big build, and he’s lost a lot of weight. I can’t tell you how many, but it’s a lot. You can see him in his costumes. “

A former adviser, who met Trump last week at a series of dinner meetings and fundraisers in Mar-a-Lago, said Trump appeared to have lost 20 pounds.

“When I saw him he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,” said a third adviser who visited Trump recently.

A slimmer Trump is making Republicans question whether the former president is already planning a serious run for the White House again in 2024, something he and his advisers continue to ponder, with little impetus to make a firm decision before the 2022 elections.

“I think there’s a 10 to 15 percent more chance that he’ll run (for president in 2024) if he loses 20 pounds,” a veteran Republican strategist told Insider.

None of the Republican advisers or strategists who spoke to Insider for this story said Trump had surgery or other special weight loss procedures to lose weight. They attributed it to golf, regular dining and the Florida sun. (Trump’s advisers haven’t told a pound how much Trump currently weighs.)

Then-President Donald Trump speaks before his departure from Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong / Getty Images

‘Weight of the free world’

Trump has been watching the details of his health closely for years.

He regularly projected his strength and vitality as a businessman and artist, even struggling on the court with Vince McMahon, the husband of his future Small Business Administration administrator, Linda McMahon, during a performance by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007. He also harbored unconventional views on exercise.

Even though Trump and his former doctors promised he was a health role model, Trump’s own aides detailed a junk food diet that would give almost anyone the dreaded COVID 15.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, his assistants rushed to grocery stores to buy Oreos, Diet Cokes and other junk food. While leading the election campaign, he shed pounds like many other veteran presidential slogans.

Trump’s semi-official order of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake to wash him down rivaled Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’ menu.

But the official word from Trump’s doctors was that he was staying in peak physical condition.

In 2016, former Trump doctor Harold Bornstein wrote a medical note attesting to Trump’s “extraordinary” physical condition. The note sounded very little like a doctor, and two years later Bornstein admitted that Trump dictated the note to him and falsely claimed it as his.

In January 2018, then White House doctor Ronny Jackson presented a positive assessment of Trump’s health. A few months later, Trump appointed Jackson as head of the Department of Veterans Affairs. And when Jackson ran for Congress last year, Trump backed his candidacy.

Trump has already stoked fears about his health. His stopped walking on a ramp last June and his awkwardness drinking water led to many questions about his health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also led reporters and others to remember the many unfounded attacks Trump launched on his opponents in the 2016 presidential election, such as mocking Florida Senator Marco Rubio for awkwardly drinking water and insinuating that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was hiding a disease or ailment.

And after playing with fire throughout the pandemic, attending campaign events with few security protocols, and turning the White House itself into a coronavirus hotspot, Trump has finally caught the coronavirus himself. -even.

Trump was hospitalized and almost put on a ventilator, despite assurances his symptoms were mild.

Trump left Washington just three months ago under a truly historic cloud of darkness.

His Jan. 6 rally, in which he pushed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, prompted many of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress certified the electoral votes that resulted in declared Democrat Joe Biden president.

A week later, the Democratic-led U.S. House impeached Trump for the second time, accusing him of instigating the Jan.6 attack. Critics have argued that Trump has become dangerous to the health of a democracy.

On January 20, Trump left Washington in an uncrowded and decidedly energy efficient ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

But if there was a silver lining for Trump, leaving Washington gave him rest and something close to normal.

Trump played even more golf than when he was president, a striking record the Washington Post counted as 261 rounds played in his four years in office.

Trump’s sense of humor, meanwhile, showed up in a way rarely seen in the White House, advisers told Insider.

Advisers also claim that Trump’s forced departure from Twitter and Facebook, immediately after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, calmed his mind and curbed his tweet rages in the middle of the night.

“The president is feeling good, guests at Mar-a-Lago frequently comment on how good he looks in recent months, and he feels good too,” said the adviser who spoke to Trump recently. of his health. “I think there is something to be said about not having the weight of the free world on your shoulders anymore.”

