Boris Johnson must follow his own advice on ‘data not dates’ and reopen the economy faster

As few will need to recall, this week marks a pivotal milestone for our hospitality industry and our social life, as breweries, main streets and outdoor spaces are once again open to customers. It is heartwarming to see our city reopening, as revelers will testify this week in Soho, London Bridge and Clapham Common.

Of course, the UK should raise a glass to this achievement. Thanks to the government’s Herculean efforts to roll out the vaccine, we are within reach of herd immunity, with more than 32 million people receiving their first dose. Over the next week, he predicted that 24 million people – half of England’s adult population – will go out to drink or shop. Compare this progress to that of our European neighbors, who have once again been forced to tighten lockdown restrictions, and the picture looks relatively rosy.

But, given the phenomenal success of our vaccination program, is there a reason why we cannot fully and more quickly open hospitality in London?

The reality is that our pubs, restaurants and cafes today face as many challenges as they did last week, and only a full reopening will allow them and the rest of the city to get back on track. foot. The government has said time and again that lockdown measures will be driven by data, not dates – yet, unrevised, our roadmap to get out of lockdown proves otherwise, at least for hospitality.

First, there is not much to be gained by reopening outdoors, at great expense, for just 5 weeks. Even though hospitality CEOs have told me they are excited about this next phase of the roadmap, the preparation costs have been huge and will only see limited returns until they can open. inside and drop the rule of six. Replenishing supplies and arranging the outdoor space needed to re-welcome customers has racked up up to 25,000 invoices. This massive bill comes after five months without attendance. This was before one of those companies even started trying to pay off their emergency Covid-19 loans, with no guarantees to cover the costs.

Even then, only spoke of the hotel companies that do have enough outdoor space to attempt to recoup lost time and income – less than a third of all licensed pubs and restaurants have this luxury, of which pubs make up the lion’s share. With nearly all of the over 50s now vaccinated, there seems little justification for prolonging these pains, especially when consumers are hungry to go out and spend, and when London’s struggling cultural scene hinges on recovering from the disease. hospitality.

A full and faster reopening would also help alleviate the staffing shortage in the hotel sector, a hidden problem for outsiders in the industry, ironic as it may sound at the height of an unemployment crisis. Migrants from the EU make up 12-24% of the UK hospitality workforce, with the majority in London and other cities. Most of these employees are on leave and have returned to their home countries for confinement. Without them, pubs, restaurants and cafes will struggle to get the staff they need to resume operations. As I’ve heard from many business owners, a partial reopening is unlikely to keep them coming back.

When it comes to one of the demographics hardest hit by the pandemic, I can think of another reason the full reopening is being proposed: students. According to the ONS, nearly two-thirds have had poorer mental health since the start of the fall 2020 semester, and their satisfaction with life is still well below the average adult population. No wonder – they’ve been locked in student accommodation or at home with mom and dad for the past year or so. They have missed Freshers Week, sports and societies, and most of their in-person teaching, knowing they will likely bear the economic brunt of this pandemic long into the future.

A serious reopening would mean students can at least take advantage of the end of term celebrations and start looking for summer work. Students would gain enormously from being able to work in the hospitality industry in a way that fits their schedule, while also giving a helping hand to permanent employees. Since 2018, Stint has facilitated 45,000 short-term shifts for students at more than 1,000 companies, including during the pandemic, and have been shown to improve staff happiness and business profitability. Not only that, but connecting students to hospitality shifts across the country could help save over 30,000 jobs in the industry, according to our estimates.

Our hotel businesses and students are calling for a faster reopening, and our vaccination figures back it up. Getting customers back through these doors is essential for London to bounce back quickly. It’s time to let the data do the talking.





