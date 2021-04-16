Covid-19 is pushing the Indian middle class towards poverty





Anil G. Kumar, civil engineer, was one of them. Around the same time last year, he and his family were on the verge of purchasing a two-bedroom apartment. But when last year’s lockout hit, the employer of Mr. Kumars, a manufacturer of construction chemicals, cut his pay in half. Everything turned into a turtle within hours, he said. Three months later, his post was abolished. Today, Mr. Kumar spends his days at his home in a working-class neighborhood in West Delhi, looking for a job on LinkedIn and taking care of his son. The life of the middle class of the family is now in jeopardy. They survive on the $ 470 a month salary Mr. Kumars’ wife earns from a private university. Instead of having a big party for their son’s 10th birthday at a restaurant, which would have cost almost $ 70, they ordered a cake and a new outfit for about a fifth the price. Mr. Kumar also canceled his Amazon Prime subscription, which he had not used for some time. Every day you can’t sit on the laptop, he says. Sometimes you feel depressed. The Indian middle class is at the heart of more than just the economy. It fits in with India’s broader ambitions to compete with the faster and more consistent growing China as a regional superpower. To get there, the Indian government may need to reach out to the people the coronavirus has left behind. Household income and aggregate consumption weakened, although sales of some goods have increased recently due to pent-up demand. Many of the hardest hit come from the class of Indian merchants, traders, stall operators or other small entrepreneurs who often make a living off the books of a large corporation. India doesn’t even discuss poverty or inequality or lack of employment or declining income and consumption, said Mahesh Vyas, director general of the Indian Economic Monitoring Center. This needs to change first of all, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos