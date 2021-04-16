Exiled Pak journalist calls TLP ban ‘not cosmetic’





ANI | Update: April 16, 2021 4:19 p.m. IST

Paris [France], April 16 (ANI): A Pakistani journalist living in exile here has raised questions about the Pakistani government’s decision to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a very popular extremist religious group across Pakistan. in Pakistan after TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested in Lahore on Monday, Taha Siddiqui said it was “cosmetic measures” by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to minimize international pressure to act against Islamist groups extremists. “The ban in Pakistan with regards to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan reflects a lot of cosmetic actions that we have seen in the past. Most of the time, these extremist organizations that have ties to the state and like us know the TLP was tied to the state, banned and when there is a lot of public pressure, political pressure as we saw in this case, then after that the pressure is released and released, then these organizations reincarnate usually with different names and we have seen it with other types of extremist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed and many others, ”said Taha Siddiqui, who lived in exile in Europe ban of the TLP, whose supporters and workers have led violent protests across the country since the arrest of their leader.

Taha Siddiqui said, “The most important thing here is not these bans that are just for public types of performative bans that show the government is doing something and when it isn’t actually doing something. real would be that if the government or the military is really behind these kinds of groups, they actually stop sponsoring such groups and that will never happen because they might ban it today but they won’t eradicate it. completely. “” This is because they want to use it in the future because these groups end up serving the strategic goals, the domestic goals of the Pakistani military, “he added. Taha said: “We see them in the past for example with the TLP, the Pakistani army used the TLP from political manipulation against the previous government in the elections to counter some of the political candidates and like this brigade pro- blasphemy as it is called to accuse people of blasphemy and threaten them to that extent. So this mentality of using these proxies must end and these bans are “cosmetic steps” that will not produce any results. ”The TLP demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan. He opposes the publication of blasphemous cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine and French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Islam and terrorism. The TLP has said that the Imran Khan government had “reneged on its promise” to expel the French envoy. (ANI)

