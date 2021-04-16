Donald Trump gives up his tan spray





1. THE ART OF POST-PRESIDENCY: Former President Trump is feeling good. It might not be his best life. After all, he still faces wide legal exposure, including at his eponymous company; stepped down as the only twice-dismissed president; and his party’s top leaders blame him for inciting the insurgency. But advisers say he approaches this new chapter with renewed enthusiasm.

Insider delved into his post-White House life in Mar-a-Lago as he reflected on his political future.

Here is a glimpse of our history:

No more spray tans and bleached highlights: Florida life means plenty of time to work on a real tan. The famous Trump, aware of his image, is also starting to show his gray a little. He lost between 15 and 20 pounds: “He ate all those M & Ms on [Air Force One] all the time, “said a Trump adviser who has watched him flourish since leaving Washington.” He’s a tall man with a big build, and he’s lost a lot of weight. I can’t tell you how many, but it’s a lot. You can see him in his costumes. Even more time for golf: Counselors attributed part of her weight loss to an extended period on the links.

“I think there is something to be said about not having the weight of the free world on your shoulders anymore,” said an adviser who recently spoke to Trump about his health.

Read the rest of our report here.

Photo of Senator Joe Manchin by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

2. There is hope for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, but divisions remain: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia backed down from a potential Republican plan that could range from $ 600 billion to $ 800 billion dollars, a drastic counter-offer to Biden’s $ 2.3 trillion package. Manchin said he would back a $ 4 trillion plan as long as he got paid. Republicans continue to insist that raising corporate taxes is a “red line,” and some GOP lawmakers advocate that the fees be paid by drivers.

Meanwhile, AOC wants fellow Democrats to drop battle for SALT: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says her party members favor ‘a gift to the rich’ by fighting to overturn federal cap on tax deduction National and Local (SALT) This was an important part of Trump’s tax plan for 2017. Read more about the SALT debate.

3. 8 dead in mass shooting in Indianapolis: Eight people were killed in a shooting at a FedEx facility near the city’s airport Thursday night. Four others were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The suspect appears to have committed suicide. Here’s what else we know.

4. Both sides rest in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. He won’t take the position: Chauvin’s defense lasted only two days and focused on George Floyd’s heart disease and drug use, despite several medical experts claiming that it was Chauvin’s actions that caused killed Floyd. The jury could begin its deliberations on Monday.

Camera image of the Chicago Police Corps from the Police Civil Accountability Office (COPA). Civilian Police Liability Office

Video shows Chicago officer killing 13-year-old: Video shows Officer Eric Stillman chasing 13-year-old Adam Toledo before yelling at him to show his hands. Less than a second later, Toledo is shot as he raises his hands. An attorney for Toledo’s family said the video did not immediately determine if he was holding a gun, but said it was irrelevant. Toledo appears to be holding something in his hand at one point, which police claim is a gun. More information on the story here. (Note: The footage is in the story and is graphic.)

5. People are likely to need a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine within a year: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the extra dose would be essential in the fight against COVID-19 variants. People may need annual vaccines, he said. As for Moderna, its CEO Stéphane Bancel said the drugmaker hopes to get an authorized recall this summer and in arms before the fall. Learn more about the latest vaccine news.

6. Washington move of the week: Rep. Matt Gaetz promoted a former Democratic staff member who quickly rose through the ranks in his office. Here are some of the other biggest moves from this week.

Isabela Belchior, who previously worked for Democratic Representative Sylvia Garcia, is now Gaetz’s legislative director.

Jeff Lowenstein to become Director of Personnel for the House Intelligence Committee; Patrick Boland will become the chief of staff of representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the panel. Jonathan Carter, who previously served in the office of Senator Richard Blumenthal, joins Tesla as a political adviser.

Read the rest of our exclusive list here.

7. Biden says he could have gone further with Russian sanctions, but stuck to a “proportionate” response: US expelled 10 diplomats in retaliation for Russia’s involvement in the hack and SolarWinds’ interference in the 2020 election. Moscow retorted that the United States can expect a “decisive rebuff.” More information on sanctions here.

A Mueller-related development was buried in the new actions: The Treasury Department said Konstantin Kilimnik, a close associate of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, is a “known Russian agent.” Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC that the revelation that Kilimnik had provided Russian intelligence with internal poll data and campaign strategy he received from Manafort was “the full link.”

8. The main items on your schedule at any time is:

10:30 a.m .: Dr Anthony Fauci and other senior officials hold a press briefing on the pandemic 11:00 a.m .: Jen Psaki holds the daily White House press briefing 4:15 p.m .: Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide in the rose garden

9. Question from Senior Democrats on Supreme Court Expansion: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had “no plan” to introduce a bill that would expand the Supreme Court from 9 to 13 judges. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin of Illinois, another key leader, is also not prepared to support such a move. But the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler of New York, not only supports him, but he is one of the authors of the bill. In the debate here.

10. Royal drama: Prince William and Prince Harry will not be walking side by side at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. Instead, their cousin will walk between them. Reports of conflict between the brothers have abounded since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, but Buckingham Palace insists the separation was a practical change.

“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of the drama,” a spokesperson said.

The funeral is tomorrow. Here is how you can look.

One last thing.

Today’s trivial question: How many people were in George Washington’s original cabinet? Bonus points if you can name the positions. Email your proposal and question suggestion to me at [email protected]

That’s all for the moment. Have a wonderful weekend!

