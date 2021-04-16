Bidens Plan: outside Afghanistan, in the Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden did what Barack Obama and Donald Trump wanted to do when they were in power but plan in place for a total of the United States and partner military withdrawal from Afghanistan which puts an end to a war that has lasted since 2001.

It is not an orderly end to a long and bloody war. But it’s a strong statement that reshuffles America’s priorities now and for the next decade.

Bidens America is committed to rebuilding its economic strength and national cohesion and re-energizing its high-tech leadership for civil and national security purposes. This involves strengthening US alliances and partnerships internationally through a combination of economic, technological and security elements.

The fight against terrorism remains on the agenda, but as a lower priority than in the now closed 9/11 era, and it is a dispersed and distributed threat, not Afghanistan centered.

The fact that his domestic and foreign policy agendas are so aligned means that fears in various foreign capitals that Biden is leading an introspective America are misplaced.

As the White House spokesperson Put the:

[Biden] strongly believes that in facing the threats and challenges of 2021, as opposed to those of 2001, we must focus our energy, resources, personnel, foreign policy and national security leadership on threats and the most acute challenges for the United States: on the challenge of competition with China, on the challenge posed by the current pandemic and future pandemics, on the challenge posed by this terrorist threat much more widespread in several countries.

Closing the 9/11 era may well be the best way for Biden to do something else that was eluded by Obama and Trump, leaving the real government and corporate clout behind in the face of the challenge that China as a company. Xi Jinpings State, poses in the United States.

In Obama In this case, the pivot to the Pacific never happened because it did not want to extract the United States from other commitments, notably its involvement in the Afghan conflict. In the Trump affair, a coherent policy escaped him, and his Chinese policy success were made by people isolated within its dysfunctional administration.

Reinvestment in the technological strengths of the Americas and re-engagement with allies and partners are already founding principles for Bidens America.

Beyond that, Biden’s way of starting with the Chinese challenge is to dissuade Xi from military adventurism in Taiwan. Sending in progress an informal delegation to Taiwan during the week, he announced the end of the American military presence in Afghanistan while pushing the Strategic Competition Law through Congress shows Biden gets this.

At this moment, Xi is tell the world this rise of China is inevitable, as is the decline of the United States and the West. Because of this assessment, he took risks that paid off in the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Hong Kong. And the consequences of such risk-taking by the Chinese government have been minimal.

Sanctions at lower level Chinese officials involved in the mass abuses in Xinjiang, and on Hong Kong officials engaged in the implementation of the severe repression of political freedoms in Beijing, do not harm the Chinese economy or anyone from the political bureau of the Communist Parties or touch the wealth of these aristocratic families, so why should Xi consider quitting? And why shouldn’t he keep moving fast on an even bigger national and political level? prioritythe unification of Taiwan with the mainland, if not by intimidation, then by military force?

Bidens Afghanistan’s decision allows the United States to answer these questions, as it categorically states that the United States’ attention has shifted to urgent competition with China. This is good news everywhere except Beijing.

Now is the time to simply and clearly dismantle Beijing’s narrative on Taiwan, for this is the way to change Xis’ risk calculations on the use of force against this island.

The line we hear from the Xis government is that Taiwan matters more to the Chinese people than to anyone else, so no one will sacrifice anything to oppose Beijing’s takeover of what is already psychologically theirs. This is, as usual, a story Beijing is writing in the hope that others will believe it with some success.

Biden can create this wonderful post-modern object, the counter-narrative; one that is likely to be more powerful than the Beijing Taiwan line because it has the merit of being real. It begins with clarity of US and international interests in Taiwan.

Taiwan matters to the United States and Australia, in a way that goes far beyond written declarations of commitment like the United States Taiwan Relations Act. Hearing why both Washington and Canberra will be a key element in resetting Xis’ risk calculations.

Taiwan matters for at least four compelling reasons which, taken together, must absorb the time and attention of national leaders and governments in the Indo-Pacific and NATO.

And the reasons are a combination of strategic, economic and technological themes that echo the priorities Biden laid out during his election campaign and has been acting on since he became President of the United States in January.

The first reason is geographic. The location of Taiwans gives whoever possesses it and is able to operate forces from it the ability to project military power into mainland China and complicate Chinese military plans and its own projection of power. China owning Taiwan removes this constraint and allows it to more easily project its force against Japan and South Korea and beyond its first chain of islands.

Taiwan is a Island democracy of 23 million people in the Indo-Pacific. Whether or not it is conquered by an authoritarian Chinese government should matter to any other democracy on the planet, but there is no doubt that eggs matter for Australia, an island democracy of 26 million people. in the Indo-Pacific, and for US Bidens who put human values ​​and rights at the center of its foreign policy.

Then there is the sheer economic and technological importance of Taiwan, which is home to much of the world. semiconductor industrial capacity. This high-tech field is in the midst of the competition between the United States and China for future economic and strategic power. China lags behind the United States and Taiwan in this area despite spending billions of yuan and decades of efforts to catch up. Taking control of Taiwan would bridge a glaring technological divide in Chinese civilian and military technology while giving Beijing a powerful additional tool to economically constrain the rest of us (remember Beijings try do this in Japan on rare earths).

And the final reason Taiwan must be at the heart of U.S. and Allied priorities now and through the rest of the 2020s is that, in the realm of strategic competition, momentum matters. Analysts and experts in the United States and in allied and partner capitals have said to themselves, their governments and anyone else who would listen that the building of a China island in the South China Sea and the establishment of military bases there -bas only gave him control of a pile of rocks.

Instead, Beijing’s militarization of the South China Sea has shifted the strategic position there to the great disadvantage of Southeast Asian states and in a way that undermines American and allied power. What deeper effect would Beijing’s takeover of Taiwan have?

So while decisions about Afghanistan may seem far removed from Taiwan, the uncomfortable but necessary reorganization of 9/11 era American power and interests to this decade’s true competition comes at the right time.