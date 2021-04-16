Prime Minister Imran pays tribute to police for heroic fight against organized violence





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paid special tribute to the country’s police forces for their heroic stand against organized violence sparked by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests in the country.

The prime minister in a tweet said the elements behind the violence wanted to create chaos in the country in order to blackmail the government into getting its demands approved.

“4 police officers were martyred and more than 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes and we will take care of the families of the martyrs, ”Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded.

TLP supporters launched protests in cities across the country following the arrest of their ameer Saad Hussain Rizvi earlier this week.

The protests caused massive traffic jams in the country, but traffic was reestablished on all national roads and highways after police took steps to disperse protesters amid the violent clashes.

On Thursday, the federal government officially declared Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a banned organization and placed the banned party on the first list under Section 11 B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of the Interior, the federal government has several reasons to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism, has acted prejudicial to the peace and security of the country, involved in the creation of the lawlessness in the country by intimidating the public.

He further states that TLP militants caused grievous bodily harm, injury and death to law enforcement personnel and innocent witnesses, attacked civilians and officials, created large-scale obstacles, threatened , mistreated and encouraged hatred, vandalized and ransacked the public. and government property, including vehicles.

In addition, he caused an arson attack, blocked essential health supplies to hospitals, threatened the government, and created a sense of fear and insecurity in society and the general public.

