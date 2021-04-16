Rajasthan CM Blames Politicians For COVID-19 Outbreak; urges Prime Minister Modi to speak to states again





Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday acknowledged that politicians must shoulder some of the blame for the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Writing on Twitter, he pointed to the contradiction between politicians asking people to follow COVID-19 standards and holding election rallies in which lakhs continue to rally. Arguing that this has been happening since the Bihar Assembly elections, he said the overcrowding could have been avoided by holding virtual rallies. Gehlot said: “Even the judiciary and the ICE cannot shirk their responsibility. Despite state opposition, the Supreme Court and high courts have ordered elections to the Panchayat and local bodies. L ‘ICE continued to announce elections simply to perform their duties. Politicians continued to campaign aggressively and crowds continued to rally. “ Citing that strict measures are being imposed in several places to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about taking the initiative and talking to all states again. , 35,633 patients were discharged in addition to 3,041 deaths. While a total of 91.86,972 people have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1308,697 of them have also received the second dose of the vaccine. On the one hand, we are asking people to follow Covid protocol and on the other hand, crowds of thousands continued to gather in campaign rallies and roadshows. This has been going on since the elections in Bihar.

1/3 Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) April 16, 2021 Strict measures like lockdowns and curfews are enforced. The Prime Minister should talk to the states in detail, as he did earlier. Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) April 16, 2021 COVID-19 vaccination in India With a huge increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, many states have imposed nighttime curfews and restrictions on gatherings. While vaccination is currently only open to people over the age of 45, the Center has taken immediate steps to speed up the pace of the campaign. In addition to COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, DCGI has now accepted the recommendations of the Expert Committee on the subject of the Central Organization for the Control of Medicines Standards, paving the way for the approval of Sputnik V. In an important announcement on Tuesday, the Union government said vaccines that have received emergency approval for restricted use by the USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or that are listed in the WHO list (emergency use list) will receive emergency use approval. in India. Instead of the local clinical trial requirement, the post-approval bridging clinical trial will be mandatory. In addition, the first 100 recipients of these foreign vaccines will be evaluated for 7 days for safety results before it is deployed for a supplemental immunization program in India.







