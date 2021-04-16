Trumps Clout still updates him, despite the media’s wishful thinking





Donald Trump attacked two Republican women parliamentarians the other night, and since the press loves these food fights, it was automatically news.

But was this big news?

Obviously not as tall as when Trump was in the White House.

Trump called a report that Lisa Murkowski was assessing whether to pass another Senate race in Alaska “great news for the Republican Party!” Murkowski, of course, voted to convict him on impeachment.

He also said that “so many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney” after the lawmaker, who seems fairly sane, not only voted to impeach him, but told Fox News she did not. would not support in 2024.

This rhetoric had some coverage, but also faded quite quickly. After all, President Biden was dealing with the J&J vaccine mess and announcing a pullout from Afghanistan that Trump could have credited as a continuation of his policies, but has been blatantly silent.

Now comes the Atlantic with a track called “What Happened to Donald Trump?”

The thesis is that Trump is increasingly marginalized, in part because he is excluded from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. He’s still mentioned a lot on cable news, although that has declined as well, and his calls for sympathetic interviewers don’t make as much of the headlines.

BIDENS RISKY AFGHANISTAN PULLOUT: A TRUMPIAN BLOW AGAINST ENDLESS WARS?

According to author David Grahams, “The press may have finally started to learn its lesson in how to cover up its most empty and trolly outrageous bait. Second, Trump’s ability to control the news depended in part on ever greater provocations. election, you don’t have much leeway to escalate. “

I would add that Trump talks a lot about the allegedly rigged election, and while many Republicans buy into these unproven theories, it’s all in the rearview mirror. Although it touches on a few topical issues, such as the immunization program, the focus is more on personal grievances. And it matters less to people when you no longer command, say, the armed forces.

But most of the history of the Atlantic is false. Trump wields more political power than any former president in history. Think about it: Teddy Roosevelt, who ran again? Herbert Hoover? Harry Truman? George HW Bush? Jimmy Carter? Barack Obama? Bill Clinton retained some influence because people thought he might be back in the White House with Hillary, but that’s about it.

The end of the article acknowledges this: “Trump remains in charge of the Republican Party. A significant minority of the population still supports him. He leads the GOP voter polls for 2024 presidential candidates. Republicans in the first place plan as Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise make pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago to bolster their reputation. The Senate Republicans campaign committee appears to have invented a prize just to give Trump. Even figures like Mitch McConnell and Nikki Haley, who severely criticized Trump over the coup, childishly said they would support him if he was the 2024 candidate. “

And much of the ring kissing stems from the fact that it can likely help bring down a number of Republican incumbents in the primaries for years to come.

Why else did Maggie Haberman just run a New York Times article about how other Republicans are dealing with the old guy?

George W. Bush has just told “CBS Sunday Morning” that he wants to re-engage and pressure his party on immigration reform. But what weight would this ex-president, who was unable to do so in 2006, have on what is now clearly a Trumpian party? The contrast is striking.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE’S PODCAST MEDIA BUZZMETER, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

Another factor: Biden, as Ive wrote, made it clear that he doesn’t plan to do interviews any more than sparingly. His tweets are innocuous and his rhetoric is non-confrontational. It may be good for governance, but it’s bad for the news industry, and Trump is partially filling the void.

Now, Trumps’ grip on the GOP could loosen over time. Maybe he’s not delivering for his candidates in 2022 and it becomes clear he’s not serious about a rematch at the age of 78. Then the media would undoubtedly lose interest. But for now, he’s covered and needs to be covered because he’s America’s most prominent Republican.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos