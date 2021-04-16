The truth about the story





It may not be fair to subject the PML-N alone to such an examination, but since there is such a fuss over the narrative that the PML-N is claiming, it is fair to study it further. PML-N’s Daska victory is attributed to the story. The problem is, the PML-N has been winning this seat ages ago. The late Iftikhar Hussain Shah, whose illustrious daughter beat PTI’s Asjad Malhi, had won five times in this constituency. He won it like many other PML-N representatives for the Punjab Assembly of that constituency when there was no claim to any narrative. It will therefore be difficult to credit a story, notwithstanding the rotations. I say give it to the late Shah Sb and now to his eminent daughter.

That’s the beauty of politics in Punjab. They have consistent and reliable horses for the winners. Cross the Chenab and enter the territory of the end of Zahoor Elahi. The Chaudhrys of Gujrat are his venerable heirs. No matter which party they belong to or which they belong to, they always win. These are called heirloom seats or jaddi pushti in colloquial terms. And these are not bad politicians. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has his reputation, as does Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Now the next generation is also on the ground. The other brothers and cousins ​​gain the local organs and the municipal presidency of the city of Gujrat. This is standard and acquired; story or no story.

When you move to the south of Punjab, gaddi nasheeni comes into play. These are the heirs of religious traditions which an ancestor may have been the founder of and now, generation after generation, their descendants hold the fort and the constituency. They earn it on their own merit, not on the basis of a narrative. Instead, a narrative will attach to these perpetual conquerors of their constituencies. Notwithstanding the towers. In the Punjab, you have families in politics who will dominate the strength of constitutional representation. These are also distinguished by their fundamental importance, their religious eminence or both. Hence the electors of the Punjab and their policy. And it has been forever. Even the Quaid, when he led the fight for Pakistan, needed them attached to his idea and its political issues. Without it, Sardar Khizar Hayat’s ministry would not be dislodged and a more docile Sardar Shaukat Hayat would not be put in place, making the idea of ​​Pakistan a reality. Nourished by basic shorthand kept alive by social media, our recent generations need to know their history better for a more complete understanding of politics and its nuances.

Just as the rural constituencies will have their constant holders, so will the urban constituencies in Punjab, which boast of having political families who participate in social eminence and influence. There will always be exceptions when the new ones funded by their indulgence in commerce, industry or real estate turn enough to try their hand at politics, but over time they will make it their constant ownership. Sometimes they will lose to their opponent, but even the candidates are consistent over decades. It is perhaps more true for the rural ones, but in the cities also the surprises are minimal because otherwise one will be the other; never a stranger. This rule has been most brilliantly overturned by only one in our political history – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Who he awarded the ticket to, especially in 1970, he was a winner. But then, few are those who translate the charisma into such healthy domination. Imran Khan can take credit for agitating and expanding the electoral base, but without the induction of elections, forming a government may have been a pipe dream.

What do these electors want and why do they live in politics? Literally, eminence and influence and perpetuity. No narrative, no ideology and no blind loyalty; the slogans that tend to be attributed to these ladies and gentlemen. Some of them are longtime loyalists and will support their leaders no matter what direction they take to a mantra – which usually satisfies a given political context – but these are rare. While Pakistan’s polarized politics have recently given impetus to such trends, ideology or narrative is what the leader says. They wouldn’t give a fig if the leader’s party had an N, S, C or Q as a suffix with any ideology he could come up with. The myth of the common man must also be seen from a similar perspective. The ordinary man or the votes belong to the eligible and not to a party, ideology or narrative – rotations notwithstanding. Zaray Shah will always win; it’s up to Zaray Shah or now his offspring to decide who they align with.

Such a level of personalized engagement borders on a cult that destroys politics anyway and goes against its philosophical grain, but then this is what sets Pakistani politics apart from others. Note that I am using politics to explain representative governance, not democracy, which is an abysmal characterization poorly reflecting what happens as politics and democracy. Another specificity of this type of policy lies in the opposing contenders who, as hereditary holders engaged in one constituency, will compete competitively against the other regardless of the policy that each may represent. If one were to change to another denomination, the candidate would also change to the opposing platform. The essence is to oppose and win without attributing to any ideology or narrative.

So what’s the real story? Evolved from mujhay kyon nikala (why was I replaced) to vote ko izzat dou (respect the mandate) the push remains only one: anti-establishment or more specifically anti-army. The PML-N believes it has a reason for such resentment and many may agree, but for it to become emblematic of an ideological trend, it is too far. It is true that the Pakistani military has always played a role in national politics and governance, either as a tradition or in support of political government – for a truer democracy which may not be the case – but presenting such idiosyncrasy as an ideological mantra is quite opportunistic given the context in which such a development has materialized. It is understandable why he serves the interests of the PML-N leadership now, but he remains essentially selfish. This is a sufficient long-term goal for the entire political structure, but it takes a lot of effort to achieve this goal. For now, politics and politicians remain at the lowest level of efficiency and credibility in the nation’s perceptual hierarchy. It doesn’t have to be.

There are many political advantages in the PML-N that appear confrontational and agitative serving intra-partisan interests and shaping the party’s future building, but to, in reality, take the country’s military away from its role in politics, the latter as an entity will have to become autonomous, solidly democratic and efficient. Second, in addition to its ruggedness, it must be above all of its functions and conduct. The role of the army – real and perceived – is more flexible than ordered. This last resort will only invite unwanted repulsion. And finally, credibility in its overall sense is what will ensure supremacy without complaint.

Posted in The Express Tribune, April 16, 2021.

