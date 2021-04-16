Nirav Modis extradition approved by UK Home Secretary ahead of Boris Johnsons visit to India

The UK Home Office has authorized the extradition of fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi, wanted in a bank fraud case of over Rs 13,000 crore. He still has the option to legally challenge his extradition to India.

Modi, 50, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, has 14 days to seek leave to appeal the Home Secretary’s order to the High Court of London.

On February 25, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court concluded that the diamond dealer had a case to answer in Indian courts, leaving the signing of the order to the Cabinet minister.

He allegedly committed the fraud at the National Bank of the Punjab in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

After a two-year legal battle, District Judge Samuel Goozee had ruled that Modi only had one case to respond to in Indian courts, but that there was no evidence to suggest he would not benefit from ‘a fair trial in India.

He also dismissed human rights concerns that Modi’s medical needs were not being met according to several assurances from the Indian government.

“I am convinced that there is evidence on the basis of which NDM [Nirav Deepak Modi] could be condemned in relation [to] the plot to defraud the PNB. A prima facie case is established, ”noted the judge.

A prima facie case has been established on all charges brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for money laundering, witness intimidation and disappearance of evidence, had- he declares.

Under the UK Extradition Act 2003, the judge forwarded his findings to the Home Secretary. It is the UK Cabinet Minister who is authorized to order extradition under the India-UK Extradition Treaty and has two months to make this decision.

The CBI had registered the case on January 31, 2018 against Modi, Choksi and others, including then-officials of the National Bank of the Punjab, over a complaint by the bank over allegations that the defendants had put developed a criminal conspiracy between them to defraud the public sector bank by fraudulently issuing letters of commitment.

Letters of commitment are a guarantee that a bank gives to banks abroad where its customer approaches credit.

The figure rose to Rs 13,000 crore when similar frauds by companies of his uncle Mehul Choksi, a suspected co-conspirator, came to light, officials said.

The investigation showed that the accused officials of the National Bank of the Punjab, in a conspiracy with the said owners of the companies and others, had fraudulently issued a large number of LoUs to foreign banks to obtain the buyer’s credit in favor of said three companies without any sanctioned limit or cash. margin and without making any entries in the central bank system.

The first indictment was filed on May 14, 2018 against 25 defendants including Modi. The second indictment was filed on December 20, 2019 against 30 accused persons, including the 25 previously accused under the ongoing fraudulent 150 LoU which resulted in the unwarranted loss of nearly Rs 6,805 crore to PNB.

It was also alleged that Modi, in conspiracy with other defendants, had siphoned off funds obtained as buyer credit through bogus companies established by him in Dubai and Hong Kong, which were presented as an exporter of pearls. to three companies Nirav Modi and importer of pearl studded jewelry. of its businesses.

Modi had escaped from India on January 1, 2018, before the case was registered with the CBI. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the court of first instance against him followed by a red corner notice in June 2018 by Interpol.

He was arrested by British police in London in March 2019 and his repeated requests for bail were rejected by Westminster Magistrates’ Court and High Court, London.

After the second indictment was filed, further evidence was submitted to the London Court for the total fraud amount of Rs. 6,805 crore (approx). In addition, a second extradition request for the offenses of witness intimidation and destruction of evidence has also been submitted to the UK government.

In extradition requests, CBI has presented extensive oral and documentary evidence to support the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal misconduct by officials, destruction of evidence and d criminal intimidation of evidence.

India is a designated Part 2 country under the Extradition Act 2003, which means that it is the Minister who has the authority to order the extradition of a requested person after considering a number of additional questions.

Under the provisions of the law, the Secretary of State must consider the possible imposition of the death penalty, in which case extradition cannot be ordered; the rule of specialty, which prohibits a person from being treated in the requesting state for matters other than those mentioned in the extradition request; and whether or not the person was in the United Kingdom after his extradition from another State, in which case the authorization of that State must be obtained before the extradition to a third State.

If these factors do not preclude extradition, the minister had two months to approve Judge Goozee’s order of February 25. The interior minister’s order rarely goes against the court’s findings, as it should only consider those very narrow barriers to extradition that did not apply in Nirav’s case.

However, as evidenced by the extradition case of former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya – who remains on bail in the UK as a ‘confidential’ issue allegedly linked to an asylum claim is resolved – there is still some way to go before Nirav can be officially transferred from Wandsworth Prison in London to Barrack 12 Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai and stand trial in India.

The judge had informed Nirav Modi of his right to appeal to the High Court and has up to 14 days to make this request once the Home Secretary makes his decision known. Any appeal, if successful, will be heard in the Administrative Division of the High Court in London.

It is also possible to appeal to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, but this is only possible if the High Court certifies that the appeal concerns a point of law of general public interest, and the High Court or the Supreme Court allows the appeal to be made.

Nirav’s legal team did not immediately confirm whether he intended to appeal the order and he will remain behind bars at Wandsworth Prison on remand until the next stage of the court process.

With PTI inputs