



Sacha Baron Cohens’ comedic alter ego returns to the screen in a multi-part special featuring never-before-seen footage filmed for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which released last fall.

The trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine begins with the fictional Kazakh journalist poking fun at the lie of the former presidents that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In the many months that have passed since America’s stolen elections, it turned out that thousands of valid votes had been tragically counted, Baron Cohen says as Borat. Baron Cohen once credited Trump with inspiring him to make the film, because I felt democracy was really in danger.

The trailer features clips of Borats’ daughter (played by Maria Bakalova) asking to be made up as R. Kelly, Borat flirting with Amazon’s virtual voice assistant Alexa and Tutar asking a couple if social distancing is the reason why former first lady Melania Trump never stood near Donald?

She was doing this before COVID came out, they respond.

The promo ends with the actor fleeing a pro-gun rally in Washington state in an ambulance. Go go go go go. Just keep going, Baron Cohen said to the driver, out of character. If you stop, you will be in a violent situation.

The show, which Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday would be arriving soon, may well be Baron Cohens’ final exit as Borat. He claimed the gray suit was locked and would not come out.

It is not clear if there are additional images of other notable moments from the hit film, including this scene involving Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

