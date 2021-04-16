Faced with changes, the CPC still full of enthusiasm, motivation – leader of the Finnish party __ (cctv.com)





HELSINKI, April 15 – Facing and standing up to the changes, the 100-year-old Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been constantly revitalized by its enthusiasm and motivation, said Juha-Pekka Vaisanen, chairman of the Communist Party of Finland (SKP), in a recent interview with Xinhua, before the centenary of the founding of the CCP. Vaisanen, who has visited China on several occasions and followed the country’s development, praised China’s rapid economic growth, its victory in eradicating absolute poverty and success in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic . “All achievements are inseparable from the strong leadership, scientific planning and active efforts of the CCP,” he said. Under the leadership of the CCP, China has established a socialist market economic system and achieved remarkable achievements, he said, adding that it means a considerable deepening and exploration of Marxism. Hailing China’s eradication of absolute poverty as a remarkable achievement, Vaisanen praised the CCP’s fundamental goal of “serving the people wholeheartedly” and the “people-centered” development philosophy. Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vaisanen said China had, under the leadership of the CPC, successfully brought the virus under control and provided assistance and experience to other countries. During the fight against the pandemic, the socialist system with Chinese characteristics has shown great advantages, and the CCP, as well as the Chinese people, have shown a strong sense of mission and proactivity, he said. -he declares. Vaisanen met Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017 at the CCP as part of a dialogue with the high-level meeting of world political parties held in Beijing. He said Xi brought a lot of encouragement and inspiration to representatives of many political parties. On behalf of SKP, Vaisanen congratulated the Centennial CPC for its inspiring achievements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos