PM Narendra Modi examines medical oxygen stocks as India seeks import amid shortages





PM Modi urged officials to ensure free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed today on government efforts to import medical grade oxygen to close the gap between supply and demand amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in across the country. In a review meeting with senior officials from several ministries, Prime Minister Modi suggested that the production of medical oxygen should be increased according to the capacity of each plant, according to a government statement. India reported more than 2 lakh coronavirus cases on Friday for the second day in a row. Several states, including the worst-hit Maharashtra, have complained of a shortage of medical oxygen due to the massive demand triggered by the Covid surge. PM Modi’s review comes a day after the Center identified 12 states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan – as those with ” high Covid burden. Those states would receive 4,880 tonnes, 5,619 tonnes and 6,593 tonnes of oxygen on April 20, April 25 and April 30, the center decided on Thursday. The center also decided to import oxygen from abroad. “In view of the growing demand for medical oxygen, EG2 (Empowered Group-2) has decided to issue a tender for the import of 50,000 tonnes (metric tons) of medical oxygen. The MOHFW was tasked with finalizing the call for tenders for the same and exploring the possibilities of import sources identified by the missions of the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) ”, reads a government press release, published Thursday. About 100 new hospitals will receive their own oxygen plants with funds from the PM-CARES fund, the government said. At today’s meeting, the ministries presented the situation at the district level in these states to PM Modi. The diversion of excess oxygen stocks from steelworks for medical purposes was also discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi urged officials to ensure the free movement and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. Health infrastructure across the country is under intense pressure due to the increase in the number of Covid cases. There have been reports of a shortage of hospital beds, essential drugs and medical oxygen. In some cities, disturbing images showing Covid patients in ambulances in queues outside hospitals have emerged. India has today reported more than 1,100 deaths from the virus.

