Meera says she was subjected to ‘mental torture’ in US – Celebrity





Meera has clarified the news of her admission to an American asylum due to mental illness. News took the internet by storm last week and since then several different versions of the story and explanations have been presented, with little confirmation of what is true and what is not.

Meera, who is currently in the United States on a personal tour, spoke to BBC Urdu and finally told her story.

When asked about the incident, actor Baaji was angry and said, “There is a lobby working against me, they keep slandering my character to shame my fame.”

Asked what happened during her visit to New York Brooklyn Hospital, she said she went for the vaccine. She also quickly uploaded a video of herself getting the vaccine. The investigator said he felt Meera took the time to write a story and now is the time to get it across. However, when asked directly if she was taken to a mental hospital and deported from the United States, Meera said: ‘It’s really late here in America right now, and everyone in my house is asleep. . I cannot speak in detail at the moment. “

The conversation didn’t end there, and as she became more comfortable talking on Whatsapp, she claimed she was “subjected to mental torture in the United States.”

“I suffer from depression and that’s why I went to the hospital. However, once there, they thought I was crazy. They even confiscated my phone,” she said. “There is a difference between being depressed and mentally unstable, which is important to understand, but they refused to recognize the difference here and admitted me.

“I screamed all night, calling for help, and no one came. It was a really scary night for me, ”she said.

“The next day, my mother appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed for my discharge,” Meera explained. Continuing, she said it was the phone call from Rasheed that made her eventual release possible, who called the Pakistani Embassy in the United States for assistance.

“I was released on a request submitted by the Pakistani embassy,” she said.

She also rejected reports that she had been deported from the United States and said she was traveling to Dubai on her own and would shoot for a Pakistani TV show there.

BBC Urdu also contacted Meera’s mother, Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, in Lahore, and reported what she had to say. “Three days ago my daughter Meera called me and told me that she was in an American hospital, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. But then all of a sudden the call was dropped,” a- she said.

“I tried to reconnect with her, but I failed. Then I was contacted by an American journalist, who told me that my daughter had been admitted to a mental asylum. She demanded a protocol. over there saying every government in Pakistan had me as a VIP, ”she said.

“Because I was unable to get in touch with Meera, I contacted the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior.”

Meera’s father also intervened, claiming his daughter had been abused in Pakistan by her comrades in the entertainment industry. He alleged that Meera made a contract with a TV station for their Ramazan transmission in Karachi, but another actress conspired against her and she lost the contract. He also said that the success of his daughter Baaji’s film benefited the directors, who kept the profits to themselves.

“Meera was already depressed when she went to the United States, stopping in Dubai on the way, and then the incident happened,” he said.

