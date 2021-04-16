Keir Starmer’s Labor Party collapses as Boris Johnson doubles the lead in new poll | Politics | New





This week, their lead increased to 14 points in the new poll, down from seven points previously. The poll for The Times put the Conservatives at 43 percent ahead of Labor at 29 percent. The Greens and Liberal Democrats appear to be garnering votes from voters skeptical of Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Both parties won eight percent of the vote, each up two percent. Support for the Labor leader fell three points in one week, with 26% saying they would like to see him at number 10. Levels of satisfaction with Labor have fallen to lower than figures reported when Jeremy Corbyn was at the helm. Writing in The Times, Patrick Maguire said of the results: “This is not only the clearest YouGov conservative lead of the year, the 50th in a row recorded by all pollsters, but it considers the party Labor as less popular than it was under Jeremy Corbyn.

“Some of the Keir Starmer team will inevitably say, ‘So what?’ “The Labor leader, after all, was the one to speak out about the prospect of a vaccine rebound for the government.” Thirty-four percent backed Mr Johnson to lead the country, a drop of one percentage point. The reputation of the Prime Minister has been strengthened by the rapid and efficient deployment of the Covid vaccination program. READ MORE: Out of touch! Bitter EU criticized for ‘blackmailing’ UK on trade

Public Health England reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, have been confirmed in England. Four cases of the variant have been detected in Scotland. The discovery has two mutations that could be of concern, an expert said.

Officials have named it as a variant under investigation. Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the variant had two “escape mutations” – E484Q and L452R – which “made people worry”. He added, “There is laboratory evidence that these two are leakage mutations.

“Basically, applying what we know about other human coronaviruses would suggest it’s going to be even less controlled by the vaccine.

“But we don’t know for sure at the moment.”

The poll took place April 13-14, with a total of 1,689 voters participating. The results were compared to a similar poll conducted April 7-8.







