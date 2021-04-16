Trump shoots from his bunker | News, Sports, Jobs





Donald Trump, in his pathetic effort to turn the clock back on his rejected presidency, gathered his worshipers this weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort residence.

He took the opportunity to repeat his familiar slanders against Senate minority Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who dared to disagree with him. He called McConnell a “stupid son of a bitch” and a “stony cold loser” who should have opposed the certification of the election of Democrat Joe Biden in the Jan. 6 uprising that Trump invited with his call for a march on the Capitol. .

Trump also expressed his “disappointment” that his former vice president, Mike Pence, had accepted the certification, saying he wanted Pence “to have the courage to send it back to the legislatures” and therefore to restore in some way. another his presidency.

While Trump was there, he also attacked Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, for continuing to advise wearing face masks and observing social distancing. With the usual Trumpian elegance, he asked, “Have you ever seen someone so full of bullshit?”

Meanwhile, the former president used the class reunion to congratulate Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota for advocating for the reopening of schools in their states. DeSantis has been mentioned as a possible Tory successor to Trump, along with Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, an aspiring right-wing extremist.

Trump also dusted off his old refrain against unwanted immigrants, repeating that “they are from the Middle East. They don’t send their best people. You have murderers, you have rapists, you have drug dealers.

It all happened at his Palm Beach bunker, which he has largely retreated to since his inelegant ousting from the Oval Office, with threats to run for office again in 2024. The embers of his 2020 rejection by 7 million of votes last November.

It remains unclear what and how the Grand Old Party may intend to cleanse itself of the stain Donald Trump has placed on it, to the point of whether it can survive in the post-Trump era. Only a few prominent courageous souls like Senator Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine and former Ohio Governor John Kasich have raised their heads and voices in opposition to Trump’s continued domination.

The party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Reagan is in dire need today to find a credible figure as a defender of its old conservative values, and one who can steer the party away from the Trump brand of white supremacy and racial hatred.

Unless that happens, the precious and strong American two-party system that has served us so well for so long may never be restored.

Jules Witcover is a nationally unionized columnist. You can respond to this column at [email protected]

